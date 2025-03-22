Ekiti, Oyo commit to strengthening regional tourism development

Share

Ekiti and Oyo state governments have committed to collaborate in a bid to strengthen regional tourism development. This formed the basis of discussion during a rare visit by the Director General of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre Esq., to the Oyo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture, and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, at his office at the Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Ojo-Lanre commended the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for creating an enabling environment that allows the tourism sector to thrive. He pointed out that both Makinde and Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, are visionary leaders who understand the significance of tourism as an economic driver and are actively working to harness its potential.

The DG further applauded Olatunbosun for his commendable efforts in leveraging Oyo State’s rich cultural and tourism assets to position it among Nigeria’s leading tourism destinations. He also stressed that the tourism and hospitality sector contributes over 35% to state revenue through levies, taxes, and operational fees paid by establishments such as hotels, resorts, restaurants, event centers, and travel agencies.

Ojo-Lanre disclosed that Ekiti State’s Tourism Policy, which has been in the works has been finalized. This is as he commended his state governor for his commitment in bringing this most important policy document to fruition.

Ojo-Lanre also noted that the Ekiti State Tourism Development Master Plan is progressing at a fast pace, saying that these frameworks will provide a structured and strategic roadmap for the sustainable growth of tourism in Ekiti State.

Olatunbosun in his remark lauded Ojo-Lanre for the rapid transformation of Ekiti’s tourism landscape. He acknowledged the DG’s expertise as a renowned tourism journalist, seasoned traveller, and legal professional, experiences, which he has effectively applied to establish Ekiti as a tourism powerhouse.

The Commissioner underscored the importance of collaboration between the two states in tourism branding and promotion. He disclosed that under Makinde’s leadership, the historic Sango Festival of Oyo State has been shortlisted for UNESCO recognition.

Additionally, he revealed that his ministry has established a partnership with the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and has commenced efforts to regulate and sanitise the hotel and hospitality industry for improved standards and compliance.

At the close of the meeting, both tourism leaders agreed to strengthen synergy and foster collaboration in tourism development, with a shared vision of leveraging culture and tourism for economic transformation, regional integration, and sustainable growth.

