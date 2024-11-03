Ekiti: Oyebanji Tasks LG Boss, Principals To Enforce Ban On Use Of Schools Premises For Social Events

Share

…Spearheads devt efforts for his Ikogosi country home

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has directed Local Government Chairmen and head of schools in the state to ensure total compliance to the state government’s ban on the use of public schools premises for social functions, adding that any head of school that goes contrary to the directive would be heavily sanctioned.

The ban, according to the Governor, is to preserve and protect facilities in the public schools and make them conducive for learning.

Oyebanji decried how facilities in schools were being destroyed by people who hired them for social engagements, like burial parties, wedding receptions saying such trend could destroy the functionality of public schools if allowed to continue unabated.

The Governor spoke at the weekend in his Ikogosi Ekiti home town, during the 2024 Ikogosi Day celebrations and launch of N1 billion Development Fund, which was attended by high profile dignitaries across the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Oyebanji said his government owes the people the onerous duty of preserving their investments in education and infrastructures, adding the step was taken to ensure that education is not destroyed on the altar of dispensing patronages to people.

Oyebanji stressed that the Ikogosi Day celebrations was held at a private field and not in a school premises in compliance with the ban on the use of public schools premises.

He said: “We were to hold this function within the premises of Baptist Primary School, Ikogosi, which is a public primary school, but I said no, that this place, which is a private place should be used.

“This is a signal to those who will be calling me and sending text messages that they want to use government schools for social functions that there is a ban on it and I am restating this here today.

“We have a duty to make our schools safe and well protected. I want to charge all the chairmen of the local governments and heads of schools to enforce this. You must make sure that the use of public schools for burial, wedding and other social functions is stopped”.

In an apparent reference to the suspension of an erring official over the matter, the Governor said government is prepared to sanction more violators of the ban order.

Commenting on the current economic situation in the country , Oyebanji urged well meaning indigenes to reach out to the poor, in order to cushion the effect of the current hardship on them, adding it is expedient to exhibit love to neighbours at this crucial time.

The governor appreciated those who contributed to the development of the town through financial and material donations, stressing that the gestures has further reinforced the spirit of love and unity among Ekiti citizens .

Further in his message of hope, Oyebanji was emphatic that his government won’t be distracted in the bid to spread development to all the communities, as demonstrated in his commitment to increasing infrastructures and public utilities.

One of the major high points of the event was when the Governor joined other indigenes of the town to file out and pay homage to the town monarch.

Speaking at the occasion, the Regent of Ikogosi Community, Princess Omobola Adepoju, applauded Governor Oyebanji, for his love for humanity, especially Ekiti people, Ikogosi inclusive, saying she was proud of the governor’s accomplishments in the last two years.

Princess Adepoju saluted the Governor for creating enabling environment to make the Gossy Water brand, being produced from the Ikogosi Warm Springs, one of the best selling bottled water brands in the country, among other initiatives that have upscaled development in the community.

“By what the Governor has done in Ekiti in terms of development in infrastructures and human capital development, the governor has written his name in gold. I am particularly happy with his love for community development, which he has extended to this town”, she said.

The royal father of the day, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, applauded the community’s backing for the governor, urging them to continually back the developmental steps being taken by the progressives to attract modernity to Ikogosi Ekiti.

Oba Adejugbe appreciated the governor for deploying his sound education and strong moral values into leadership, appealing to parents to place high values on the education of their children to help the future of the state.

Harping on the imperative of peace and unity among Ekiti populace, the monarch, said: “They said Prophets don’t have values in their towns, but Governor Oyebanji has honour among you. This is good. This is because he has good education and sound moral upbringing. Make sure you demonstrate this for your children as well, it is necessary”.

At the ceremony, the Managing Director of Ikogosi Warm Springs, Mr. Rasheed Sarumi, pledged unalloyed support for the development of the town, particularly boosting its tourism potential being the most viable tourism corridor in the state.

Lending his support to the community, the Managing Director/ CEO , Premium Trust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim, promised to join forces with other friends of the governor to provide equipment at the Baptist Primary school, Ikogosi Ekiti with the aim of training their pupils to become good leaders in the future.

The ceremony featured award presentation and conferment of traditional chieftaincy titles on some prominent indigenes of the town and across Nigeria.

High profile dignitaries at the traditional ceremony include: Ekiti First Lady, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, commissioners, special Advisers, traditional rulers, politicians, among others.

