Ekiti: Oyebanji Swears In Justice Ogunmoye As Acting CJ

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has sworn in Justice Lekan Ogunmoye as the Acting Chief Judge of the state. He replaces the late Chief Judge, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye who passed on November 4th, 2024.

The Governor, who performed the swearing-in formalities at a brief but solemn ceremony, at the Conference Room, Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti on Monday, affirmed that the inauguration had to take place in order to sustain judicial services, stressing that nature abhors vacuum.

The inauguration, according to the Governor was in accordance with the powers conferred on him under Section 271 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

“I know we are all emotional, but this is what we have to do, nature abhors a vacuum. Condolences to all of us and may the good Lord rest the soul of the departed CJ in Jesus’ name.

“On the 4th day of November 2024, Ekiti lost a rare gem, a perfect gentleman and an epitome of judicial integrity, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, a distinguished Chief Judge of Ekiti state who died in active service.

“He was a dedicated and respected jurist who in his journey through life dedicated his life to upholding the rule of law and access to justice.

“He will always be remembered for his contribution to the development of justice in our dear state. His legacy of honesty, professionalism and erudition as a judge will never be forgotten.

“Even as we mourn the exit of this legal luminary, one is faced with the reality that nature abhors vacuum, especially in such an important organ of government like the judiciary, it is for this reason that in the exercise of the powers conferred on me by section 217 subsection 4 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, appointed honourable Justice Lekan Adekanye Ogunmoye as the acting Chief Judge of the state.

“This is to ensure that a vacuum is not created and that the state judicial apparatus continues to run smoothly.

While congratulating Justice Ogunmoye on the new position, Governor Oyebanji noted that the situation on ground called for sober reflection as well as a personal challenge to the acting Chief Judge. He urged him to bring to bear his high level of competence, dedication, hard work and professionalism to further turn around the development in the justice sector.

“I do not doubt your competency leadership acumen either, I therefore want to charge you to lead the judiciary at this moment of transition with humility, brotherly solidarity and experience. I also want to urge you to reflect deeply on the oath you have just subscribed to, which is to discharge your duties to the best of your abilities and faithfulness, in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”. He added.

In his response, the Acting Chief Judge appreciated the state governor for appointing him, pledging to dispense worthwhile justice for a sustained development of the state.

Justice Ogunmoye disclosed that the Judiciary had enjoyed maximum cooperation and support under the Oyebanji administration, particularly for his commitment and passion for the arm of government, he however requested more collaboration in an effort to help him continue with the impressive legacies of his predecessors to ensure prompt delivery of justice.

He further solicited the support of the government to enable him to move the justice system from analogue to digital delivery of the justice system as well as improve the welfare of workers.

