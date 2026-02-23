Ekiti: Oyebanji Swears In Five High Court Judges

..Gives assurance on strengthening state’s justice administration

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Monday, swore in five newly appointed high court judges with a promise to continue to strengthen the state’s judicial administration and deepen the justice system, stressing the importance of a fair and transparent administration of justice through the upholding of high-level justice standards.

The five new high court judges are: Justices Adegoke Olanike Caroline, Bamise Julius Sunday, Bamidele Ajibare Julius, Akinyede Stephen Rotimi, and Anoma Adefunke Helen.

Governor Oyebanji, at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Conference Hall, Governor’s office, Ado-Ekiti, said their elevation was a call to service, having been entrusted with the sacred duty to uphold the Constitution and act without fear, favour, affection or ill-will.

Governor Oyebanji affirmed that only the presence of efficient, effective, accessible, impartial and reliable dispensation of justice can guarantee peace, order, and sustainable development, stressing that his government would ensure that all necessary human and material resources needed by the judiciary are made available at all times.

He used the opportunity to charge the new Judges to remain examples of equity, fairness and integrity at the highest level, pointing out that the standards of behaviour and practice expected of Judges are among the highest and most stringent all over the world, as all eyes are on them to effectively dispense Justice speedily with fairness and impartiality.

Governor Oyebanji further assured members of the Bench that his government will continue to provide the necessary impetus for the judiciary to thrive in an atmosphere that will allow them dispense justice impartially and to remain a voice for the voiceless and the last hope for the hopeless.

He appealed to friends and associates of the Judges not to become clogs on the wheel of justice through corruptive influence and undue pressures.

“As you are aware, Section 271(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) places a solemn constitutional responsibility on me, as Governor, to appoint Judges of the State High Court on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.

This provision reflects both authority and restraint. It is not merely a responsibility, but one that must be exercised with fidelity to the rule of law, and, in the best interest of justice. It was for this reason that we put machinery in motion to fill the available vacancies in the Ekiti Judiciary in line with relevant laws.

“I therefore feel honoured to have the privilege of swearing in the distinguished legal luminaries, who have scaled through the rigorous constitutional procedures to have been appointed as new judges on the Bench of Ekiti State High Court. With the addition of the five new judges, I am doubly convinced that the Ekiti Judiciary is strengthened, reenergized and repositioned for better, effective and timely dispensation of justice.

“To get to this stage, each of our new judges has demonstrated exceptional competence and integrity. They earned their nominations and appointments to the High Court of Ekiti State on the strength of their competence, sound character, impeccable credentials and invaluable experience in their respective areas of engagement.

“Their appointments are a testament to our confidence in a judiciary that mirrors the values of Ekiti State as a Land of Honour. With these appointments, we are further strengthening the foundations of our legal system. Their dedication to upholding justice will undoubtedly enhance the confidence of Ekiti kete in our judiciary,” the Governor stated.

Earlier, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Dayo Apata SAN, commended Governor Oyebanji on his various efforts at repositioning the Justice sector for effective service delivery including an amendment of law for an increase in the statutory number of Judges in the state; approval of a new national minimum wage for judicial staff; completion furnishing of two new courts within the High Court premises in Ado Ekiti as well as the commencement of the construction of a new high court complex in Ado Ekiti among others.

The Attorney General expressed the gratitude of the judiciary for the provision of five brand new 2025 model SUVs for each of the judges, adding that the executive, under Governor Oyebanji, has not, in any way, interfered with the affairs of the judiciary but has upheld the principle of separation of powers and safeguarded the independence of the judiciary.

Justice Adegoke, who responded on behalf of her colleagues, expressed appreciation to Governor Oyebanji for upholding the recommendations of the NJC and allowing them to serve as judges in the State.

He said they remained grateful for the privilege to serve the state in this capacity, promising to continue to discharge their duty with unwavering integrity, impartiality and diligence, with commitment to administering justice without fear or favour.

Also at the ceremony were the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abiodun Omoleye, Chief Judge of Ekiti state, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, representatives of the National Judicial Commission, members of the legislature, executive council, traditional rulers, and top government officials.