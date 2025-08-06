Ekiti: Oyebanji Solicits Support For New Traditional Council Chairman

…as Ogoga pledges Royal inclusion

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has solicited support for the New Traditional Rulers Council Chairman and Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado.

This is just as the governor urged monarchs in the state to bring their collective wisdom and experience to bear on the discharge of their duties.

The governor made the appeal on Wednesday at the inauguration of the Chairman of the Council, Oba Adejimi Adu.

Oyebanji, who gave an assurance that his administration remains deeply committed to supporting the traditional institution, said: ”Let me reassure you of our administration’s unwavering commitment to working closely with the traditional institution for the progress of our state.

“Your role in sustaining grassroots governance, mobilising community support and ensuring peace and order remains invaluable.

Oyebanji stated that the government will continue to provide necessary support for the effective functioning of the Council and promote policies that will respect Ekiti culture and values, while encouraging development.

He explained that the progress made so far has been possible because of the trust and partnership shared, which deserves sustained progress and responsible leadership.

”, I assure you that with blessings and continued support of the people, we will continue to deliver good governance, inclusive development and responsive leadership that will leave no community behind. As your son, I remain committed to my promise to you during my last campaign that I will rever you, and I will listen to you. I am glad that we have kept these promises.

He reminded the traditional rulers that it engenders a lot of joy to note that the government has been able to attend to some of their welfare needs in terms of improvement in their sitting and transport allowances, as well as monthly stipends receivable. Adding that by God’s grace, other needs that are outstanding will be attended to as soon as possible.

The governor seized the forum to formally inform the monarchs of his intention to vie for a second term in office during the 2026 Ekiti gubernatorial election, with a promise of more developmental strides.

Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Home Affairs, Hon. Ojo Atibioke, described the traditional institution as a pillar of peace, order and continuity. He underscored that traditional rulers, especially at the grassroots level, remain invaluable to the progress of the state.

Atibioke said the new Chairman will build on the legacies of the past council and begin to serve with dignity and purpose.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman, Oba Alagbado, appealed for the cooperation of his colleagues and the various arms of government for him to take the mantle of leadership bestowed on him to lead the promised land. Similarly, he pointed out that such support is fundamental for the governor’s continued success, progress, peace and development of the state.

Ogoga said: “Every member is welcome with his ideas and suggestions, I am for the good of all

‘ The inference is that we as an institution are part of the organs for or of governance. We cannot and must not be part of politics, but we have to support the government which creates this institution in governance.

The new council is made up of eighty-six royal fathers with sixty-six permanent members and twenty rotational members selected from communities across the state. As part of the mandate, the new council is expected to shape the cultural preservation and offer critical counsel on matters that directly affect the lives and well-being of Ekiti people.