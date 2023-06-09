Ekiti: Oyebanji Signs Five New Laws After Passage By EKHA

In line with the administration’s governance agenda, the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has signed five new laws, following their passage by the state House of Assembly.

A press release on Friday signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor. Yinka Oyebode stated that the signing of the new laws came barely five days after the Governor signed three laws at a brief ceremony on the last day of the sixth Assembly.

“The newly signed laws are:

(i), Ekiti State local Government staff loans board law, 2023

(ii), Ekiti State Fire Service Law. 2023.

(iii), Ekiti State Wealth and Fund Law, 2023.

(iv), Ekiti State Local Government Administration Law, 2023.

(v), Yoruba language preservation and promotion law 2023.”

The statement added that “Governor Oyebanji restates his administration’s commitment to promoting good governance through relevant legislations and policies that have a direct impact on the people.”