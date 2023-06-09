New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ekiti: Oyebanji Signs…

Ekiti: Oyebanji Signs Five New Laws After Passage By EKHA

In line with the administration’s governance agenda, the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has signed five new laws, following their passage by the state House of Assembly.

A press release on Friday signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor. Yinka Oyebode stated that the signing of the new laws came barely five days after the Governor signed three laws at a brief ceremony on the last day of the sixth Assembly.

“The newly signed laws are:

(i), Ekiti State local Government staff loans board law, 2023

(ii), Ekiti State Fire Service Law. 2023.

(iii), Ekiti State Wealth and Fund Law, 2023.

(iv), Ekiti State Local Government Administration Law, 2023.

(v), Yoruba language preservation and promotion law 2023.”

The statement added that “Governor Oyebanji restates his administration’s commitment to promoting good governance through relevant legislations and policies that have a direct impact on the people.”

Post Views: 127

Read Previous

Makinde Replies Critics, Says I Will Continue To Go To Aso Rock
Read Next

Ebonyi: Nwifuru Swears In SAs

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023