Ekiti: Oyebanji Prioritises Youth Devt For Impactful Growth

ADEWUMI ADEMIJU reports on some of the strategies employed by Governor Abiodun Oyebanji in his bid to empower youths in Ekiti State

On assumption of office as the governor of Ekiti State in 2022, the SixPillar Agenda of Governor Biodun Oyebanji categorically identified youth development and job creation for advancement of the state and the county at large.

The governor expressed his determination to provide a consistent and substantial investment in the acquisition of digital skills for Ekiti youths to make them global players in job creation and entrepreneurship. The governor said in view of the fact that his projection on youth development requires that the youth possess relevant skills, his administration has continued to build on significant accomplishments in youths development to expand access to sustainable opportunities for young people. Speaking during a state of the state address, the Ekiti State governor highlighted some efforts put in place to achieve the goal.

His words: “Recall that we had announced the delivery of the following among others, approval of Ekiti Knowledge zone which will provide 12,000 jobs for young people in Ekiti. Trained over 500 youths in digital skill sets through Ekiti State Digital Academy in partnership with Tech4Dev & Meta and leveraging the Innovation Grant Facility of the World Bank’s Innovation Development and Effectiveness in Acquisition of Skill (IDEAS) to increase access to digital economic participation by our people.” Oyebanji, who had separated the sports segment from the Youth Ministry for a focused and specific purpose on development, said he sought after a vibrant youth with intellectual capability to run the affairs of the ministry for growth and advancement.

The governor eventually identified Gold Adesola Adedayo and appointed him as Commissioner for Youth Development. Owing to his wealth of experience, the youth commissioner was later elected as chairman of the Nigerian Youth Commissioners’ Forum (NYCF). His emergence came up in Lagos during the NYCF’s election. Adedayo in his acceptance speech promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear as a key figure in youth development and a proponent of the youth-centric policy of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He further stated that he would foster harmonious working relationships with all relevant and critical stakeholders across all levels of government and the private sectors to ensure that the youth population receives the attention and incentives necessary to make them relevant in the 21st century economy, politics, and governance of the country.

Adedayo’s declaration served as a testament to the fact that Governor Oyebanji has not put a square peg in a round hole, rather a competent hand in place to set an utmost standard for youth development at a centre stage and build the cognitive, social, emotional and physical skills needed by the young people to spread their tentacles for societal development.

In his passion to liberate the young people from setback, joblessness and all forms of poverty, the governor embedded digital skill and youth employment in the milestones of his administration. Some of the efforts put in place in this regard included the construction of the proposed Ekiti State Mega Local Fabrics (AsoOke) production centre, disbursement of N400 million grant to 922 Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), training of 100 unemployed graduates for business and self-reliance.

The government also harnessed strategies such as the creation of 4,000 civil service positions and 1.000 commercial farming opportunities, among others to provide over 20,000 jobs to Ekiti youths to combat unemployment rate. Also, as part of the efforts for advancement, the governor extended some benefits to the youth on education. To this effect, he increased bursary and scholarship programmes by 100 per cent and support to students in professional programs such as those in the Nigerian Law school.

Part of the effort to combat youth unemployment included the establishment of a Youth Resource/ Job Centre for opportunities and career progression. There was also a strategic partnership with Wema Bank and the Industrial Training Fund, with several youths as beneficiaries of skill acquisition, and entrepreneurship training.

Accessibility to Ekiti youths

In recognition of youth’s potential as agents of change, and an attempt to achieve robust engagement for societal transformation, the Oyebanji administration introduced a platform for direct dialogue between the governor and Ekiti youths. The platform under the aegis of ‘Youth Let’s Talk With BAO has fostered a sense of belonging and empowered young people to communicate with the authority on their challenges for adequate solution.

This comes as the governor at a dialogue charged the youths not to be disturbed by challenges affecting the nation but rather be focused and determined for a better future. The governor spoke at Adetiloye Hall in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital with a large number of Ekiti youths in attendance.

He admonished them on sacrifice and perseverance in the interest of the state and the nation at large. “Despite that this country is passing through some tough challenges at present, some people are still making it big in legitimate businesses. So, don’t lose hope in this country. Nigeria is destined to be great and it shall be greater.

Let us work harder and hope for the best,” the governor said, expressing his determination to achieve youth participation in governance. He added: “I didn’t create the Ministry of Youth Development by accident. I also adopted the Ekiti Youth Agenda document. We are going to look at this document together to know how to make lives better. “But let me tell you that access to power and leadership requires discipline and you being circumspect.

All the leaders need successors that can outmatch and surpass them. They will want to test you and once you fail leadership test, then you can’t be entrusted with power and leadership. “As youths, learn how to discipline yourselves. Don’t be selfish. Try and have good and sound morality. Try and step out of your comfort zones and go through self-denials. But are you ready to go through the furnace?

If you can’t do these, you can’t be in position of leadership. “I know the capacity of our youths. If I partner you, it is going to be a win-win situation. This government will continue to accord you respect, because you have shown great understanding. I know you have expectations. This government owes you a great deal; we will partner you to ensure we navigate this path together. “I come to this office to deny myself of many benefits, so that we can have a good society that can benefit all of us.

That is the kind of spirit and mindset you must develop.” The youth parley was attended by various youth groups and government functionaries including the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon.Adeoye Aribasoye , Secretary to the State Government (SGF), Prof. Habibat Adubiaro.. The Commissioner for Youth Development, Adedayo gave assurance on developmental efforts and more strategies of Oyebanji’s administration in the interest of the youth.

He said: “The launching of the Innovation Grant Facility, (IGF) stands as a testament to our commitment to enhancing innovation and creativity among our youth. “This initiative has empowered the young minds of our state with advanced digital skills and entrepreneurship opportunities. As the governor aptly puts it, innovation is the fuel of progress and our youths are its drivers. The IGF is the gateway to a future brimming with possibilities.”

Governor charges youth on Agribusiness

Governor Oyebanji, while urging the youth to develop interest in agriculture, gave them the assurance that his administration would put everything in place to support them in embracing agribusiness with the aim of boosting the state economy and food security. This according to the governor would tackle joblessness and poverty in the state.

The governor spoke during a working tour to some agricultural projects in AdoEkiti, the state capital. He expressed the interest of his administration in collaborating with private sector players for enabling environment and opportunity for the people. His words: “Part of our plan is to encourage the young ones to go back to farm.

The Broiler scheme for our youths is a pilot scheme and I’m so impressed that our young ones are now showing interest in agriculture and it speaks to one of our agenda on agriculture, job creation and youth development, and by God’s grace, once this one is stabilized, we intend to expand it , the beauty of this project is the fact that government will hand-hold them through the whole process of production.

“There is also a guaranteed market to off-take from this. Once they master what they are doing, they will be given a pen of their own that will belong to them, from which they too can employ labour and make money and it speaks to our shared prosperity agenda.”

Ekiti youth equipped with digital skills

In an effort to furnish the youths with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills, Governor Oyebanji launched a digital training programme, where no fewer than 1,000 youths benefited. The programme under the aegis of Ekiti Digital Accelerated Programme was powered by the Ministry of Youth Development in collaboration with Motivar.

Oyebanji at the launch of the programme, again stressed the commitment of his administration to youth development. The governor who was represented by his chief of staff, Adeniyi Adebayo, said the training has addressed two key components of the six pillars of Oyebanji’s administration which are youth development and job creation.

“This programme addresses two components of one of the key pillars of the Six-Pillar Agenda of the governor towards shared prosperity in Ekiti State, which is youth development and job creation as well as to develop the young ones and give them skills that they can sell and make them marketable, employable, make them useful to themselves and earn a livelihood,” Oyebanji stated.

The Commissioner for Youth Development said the programme is significant to preparing youths for the challenges and opportunities of a digital future. “The programme will unlock potential, create access to the global digital economy and equip youths to become tech entrepreneurs, remote workers, and digital consultants,” the commissioner said.