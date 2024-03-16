Ekiti: Oyebanji Leads the Way on Hiking Exploration

Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, has again shown his commitment to developing and promoting the state as a tourism hub in Nigeria and Africa. Besides charging the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, with Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, as the Director General, with this task, the governor is taking the lead as the number one marketer and explorer of the state’s vast tourism potentials for the Nigeria and global market.

The state is known for its rich natural endowments especially when it comes to hiking safari, given that it boasts a number of appealing and amazing hilly, rocky and mountainous ranges. To kick start the planned hiking festival by the tourism bureau, the governor recently led a number of government officials and his friends on exploration or path finding mission to some of the mountains that would feature in the hiking festival.

The governor and his team explored the Ikogosi Hiking Route through the famous Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort in Ikogosi town. It was an energy sapping and exciting safari for the governor and his team. According to the tourism bureau, ‘‘Different tourist offerings are now being offered by the state, providing a boost to the local economy and creating employment opportunities.

‘‘As more and more adventure seekers discover the charm of Ekiti mountains, the state is poised to become a leading destination for mountain hiking in Nigeria. With its rich natural beauty and a growing reputation as a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, Ekiti is carving its niche as a must visit location for those seeking an unforgettable mountain adventure.’’

Elated and satisfied with the exploration, the governor expressed delight over the expedition, noting that the forthcoming hiking festival is part of the tourism packages to open up the state to the world, stressing that there is a lot on the drawing board to make the state a first choice destination. One of such plans, he said is the approval given by him already to the tourism bureau to immediately commence the production of a tourism master plan for the state that would guide the development and marketing of tourism in the state.