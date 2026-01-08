Ekiti: Oyebanji Launches 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has launched the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem Appeal Fund, urging Nigerians to reflect on the significance of the occasion by honouring the bravery and supreme sacrifices of the nation’s fallen heroes.

The governor launched the emblem on Thursday at the Lady Jibowu Hall, Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, marking the commencement of activities for the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Oyebanji reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the welfare of retired and serving military personnel within available resources, through collaboration with the Nigerian Legion and other relevant bodies, to ensure improved support systems, empowerment opportunities, and programmes that restore dignity and hope to veterans.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, the governor called on Nigerians to embrace peace and tranquillity, show love for one another, and promote progress rather than violence, stressing that citizens have a collective duty to secure society by supporting gallant soldiers and other security personnel.

“As a government, it is our duty to prioritise security to make society safe. I must state that significant efforts have been made to improve security operations in Ekiti State, particularly through collaboration with other South-West states to create a coordinated, tech-driven, and community-supported security architecture through the Amotekun Corps.

“Our plan is to secure the entire region and sustain it with modern technology to enhance intelligence sharing and support security personnel in their onerous assignments.

“Let me also commend our President, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who continues to work tirelessly amidst challenges to ensure a safe and stable Nigeria,” the governor said.

Oyebanji, who launched the emblem with a donation of ₦5 million, explained that the appeal fund was meant to raise resources to support veterans, their widows, and serving personnel by alleviating some of the challenges they face.

He encouraged residents, corporate bodies, traditional rulers, religious institutions, schools, labour unions, and community groups to donate generously in support of the appeal.

“I call on every citizen—public servants, corporate organisations, traditional institutions, religious bodies, schools, unions, and community groups—to actively support this emblem appeal. Let us give generously and participate wholeheartedly.

“As we launch this emblem, let it serve as a visible pledge of remembrance and a symbol of unity that transcends tribe, religion, and geography. Let it remind us that freedom is not free and peace is not accidental. While the debt we owe our fallen heroes can never be fully repaid, we can honour them, support their families, stand with veterans who once stood for us, and build a nation worthy of their sacrifices,” he stated.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, described the occasion as an avenue to remember, celebrate, and honour military personnel who dedicated their lives to defending Nigeria’s sovereignty through civil wars, peacekeeping missions, and other statutory duties.

Dr. Olomojobi commended Governor Oyebanji for his achievements across sectors, particularly in providing an enabling environment of peace, security, and good governance that allows citizens to honour fallen heroes.

She added that the governor’s commitment to the welfare of serving and retired military personnel, as well as other security agencies, was worthy of special commendation.

The Head of Service urged Nigerians not to forget the nation’s historical journey, stressing the need to resist insurgency, sustain peace, and promote unity and brotherly love.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in Ekiti State, Mr. Atoki Abdurazak, thanked God for blessing the Legion with Governor Oyebanji, whom he described as a pillar of support.

He prayed for continued divine protection and success for the governor, assuring him of the Legion’s unwavering support.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Speaker of the House of Assembly and the Chief Judge, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Brig.-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd.), members of the State Executive Council, service chiefs, the Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Adu Alagbado, labour leaders, and members of the Nigerian Legion, among others.