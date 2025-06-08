Share

In a decisive move to ensure orderliness and enhance the urban infrastructure of the Ekiti State capital, Governor Biodun Oyebanji has issued a two-week ultimatum to all roadside traders operating at Bisi Market, Kings Market, and other major areas in Ado-Ekiti to relocate to the newly completed Agric Olope Ultra-Modern Market.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the matching order was issued during a consultative meeting with market women at the Palace of the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebanji, who spoke in a press statement made available to this news platform, highlighted the pressing need to ensure safety, cleanliness, and economic efficiency in the capital city.

He emphasised that all affected traders must vacate unauthorised roadside locations and move to the new market from June 23, 2025, or risk facing legal consequences.

He assured the traders that the newly constructed Agric Olope Market is fully equipped with essential amenities designed to enhance their trading experience.

“Ado-Ekiti, as the state capital, must reflect the vision of a modern, smart city. Street trading not only poses health risks but also endangers lives due to its impact on traffic flow and public safety.

“These include: Constant water supply, Modern toilet facilities, Adequate parking space, 24/7 solar-powered lighting, Improved road network and security, Storage warehouses for bulk goods.

“We have built the market to their specification after due consultation. Everything they asked for, from water to warehouses, has been provided,” the governor said.

Governor Oyebanji reiterated his administration’s commitment to democratic engagement and community consultation. “We’re not imposing force.

This meeting with market women, alongside the Ewi-in-Council, underscores our belief in collective decision-making,” he said.

He revealed that the traders agreed to begin the relocation process by mid-June. However, he warned that defaulters would face strict enforcement measures.

“I don’t expect anyone to default. But in every group, there are always dissenters. If anyone fails to comply, they will face the full weight of the law,” the governor added.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment, and Cooperatives, Mrs. Tayo Adeola, praised Governor Oyebanji’s vision for economic development and the welfare of small-scale traders.

She described the Agric Olope Market as a transformative project that will redefine commercial activity in Ado-Ekiti.

Mrs. Adeola urged all traders to begin the process of shop allocation by collecting registration forms starting Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

The relocation to the Agric Olope Market marks a major milestone in the state government’s plan to decongest Ado-Ekiti and create a more organised, business-friendly environment.

The initiative aligns with broader urban renewal efforts aimed at making Ekiti State a hub of smart development and economic sustainability.

