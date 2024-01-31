Ekiti: Oyebanji Expresses Concern Over Deplorable State Of Federal Road

Biodun Oyebanji, the Governor of Ekiti State has decried the deplorable condition of some federal roads in the state, describing it as a source of concern to him.

Governor Oyebanji who spoke with Federal Lawmaker on Wednesday expressed the hope that the reconstruction of the roads would be realized in the 2024 Federal Government budget having received assurances of Federal Lawmakers.

Oyebanji pledged to build alternate routes that would allow travellers to take breaks when crossing Ekiti, explaining that the state was unable to make significant investments in federal highways due to the federal government’s no-refund-to-states policy.

Additionally, he said that the state’s airport will help with transportation and the state’s economic development by being fully operational by July.

According to the governor, the state government has started construction on the Ado Ekiti Ring Road to provide commuters with a comprehensive route into and out of Ekiti, saving the people from using subpar state federal roadways.

He also assuaged landowners’ concerns about receiving payment for crops that were harmed. He promised that impacted people and their families would receive appropriate recompense.

“I am indeed worried by the deplorable state of our federal roads. Our people must get this right, we can’t construct these roads because there will be no refunds. But I have sat with our Federal Lawmakers and they have included some of these roads in the 2024 Budget. I have seen evidence that this has been done.

“Within the next few months, our people will start seeing changes. I have got the assurances of the leader of Ekiti caucus and Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele that efforts are being made to call attention to these roads.”