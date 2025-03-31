Ekiti: Oyebanji Commissions Constituency Projects Facilitated By Senate Leader

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has commissioned multi-million-naira projects across the State, facilitated by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.

Oyebanji carried out the commissioning during Bamidele’s three-day visit to various constituency project sites across the Central Senatorial District.

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, who received an Honourary Doctor of Law Degree from Ekiti State University (EKSU), also facilitated several projects at the University.

The projects include the second phase of male and female hostels, a new modern stadium, and an FM radio station for EKSU, which is currently under construction.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Joseph Babalola, described Bamidele as “a testament to the fact that education remains the best investment.”

Earlier, Bamidele, accompanied by Governor Oyebanji, presented the completed Oja Oba Ultra-Modern Market, powered by solar streetlights, to the Igede-Ekiti community.

The Governor also commissioned another ultra-modern market with solar-powered streetlights at Aramoko-Ekiti, also built by the Senate Leader for the benefit of the community.

The traditional ruler of Igede-Ekiti, Oba James Adelusi Aladesuru II, and other community leaders expressed gratitude to the senator for fulfilling his campaign promises.

Residents who turned out in large numbers pledged their continued support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at both the State and National levels.

While commissioning the projects, Governor Oyebanji praised the Senate Leader, describing him as a gift to Ekiti State.

The Governor also thanked the people of the senatorial district for their support and assured them of greater government presence.

Bamidele later led Governor Oyebanji and other dignitaries to his hometown, Iyin-Ekiti, where the Governor commissioned the Late Abiyamo Juliana Tinuola Bamidele Memorial Ultra-Modern Event Centre and handed it over to Bababoni Anglican Church, Iyin-Ekiti.

During the thanksgiving service at the Bababoni Memorial Church, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Adeniyi Ajakaiye, assured the Senate Leader of the people’s continued support and prayers.

He also expressed gratitude to other senators who attended the commissioning.

Oba Ajakaiye described Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele as “a lover of education” and thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for honoring the Senate Leader by approving the new Federal University of Technology and Environmental Science in Iyin-Ekiti.

