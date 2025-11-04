Ekiti: Oyebanji Appoints 10 New Permanent Secretaries

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the appointment of ten new Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service.

According to the governor, the appointments are aimed at strengthening the leadership structure of the state civil service and repositioning it for greater efficiency and service delivery.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, said the new appointees emerged following a highly competitive examination and selection process.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are: Engr. (Dr) S.O. Ibijola, Mr. Olaonipekun Eweje, Dr. Sunday Omoya, Mr. Morakinyo Oluwatoyin Akilo, Mr. Adelusi Adebanji Lateef, Pharm. Ejimokun Bunmi Peter, Mr. Olufemi Babaseinde Adediran, Mr. Ayoola Clement I., Mr. Bayode Ogunmola Lawrence, and Engr. Toyin Mercy Ojelabi-Pedro.

The statement added that the swearing-in ceremony for the new Permanent Secretaries will take place on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, by 2:00 p.m.