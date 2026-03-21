Ekiti, Osun Guber Poll A Litmus Test Ahead Of 2027 – Amupitan

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has once again assured Nigerians that the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states will serve as an “Immediate litmus test” for the commission’s reforms ahead of the 2027 general election.

Amupitan gave this assurance in an Eid-el-Fitr message issued on Friday, March 20, by Adedayo Oketola, his Chief Press Secretary.

According to the statement, the INEC Chairman urged the members of staff of the commission to translate the discipline of the Ramadan fast into a renewed commitment to electoral discipline.

He said the conclusion of the fast is a “victory of the spirit over self and a foundational moment for the commission” ahead of the off-cycle governorship polls and the 2027 general election.

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While noting that professional excellence is a non-negotiable standard, Amupitan urged INEC’s members of staff to ensure that discipline is reflected in a zero-tolerance approach to misconduct, aimed at ending voter apathy and rebuilding public trust.

“The lessons of Ramadan — patience, integrity, and empathy — are the very virtues we require as we approach the critical milestones of 2026.

“The commission is currently operating under the framework of the recently enacted Electoral Act 2026, which mandates stricter adherence to technological innovations like the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC result viewing portal (IReV).

“The upcoming Ekiti and Osun governorship elections serve as the immediate litmus test for these reforms…and the ultimate test before the 2027 general election.

“With a workforce of over 14,000, the Commission is prioritising internal discipline alongside enhanced working conditions, recognising that a motivated workforce is the best defence against external political pressure.”