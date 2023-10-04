Ekiti NUT Gets New Boss As Ex-Chair Suspended Over Alleged Misconduct

Following the allegation of gross misconduct levelled at the erstwhile Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Ekiti State Chapter, Comrade Oke Emmanuel, Dauda Bamidele Olantani has emerged as the new Chairman of the union.

The new Chairman while speaking with journalists on Tuesday disclosed that teachers in the state are joyous over the suspension of Comrade Emmanuel as the Chairman of the union.

Olantani explained that the former chairman was asked: “to step down to allow investigation into gross misconduct and alleged financial mismanagement of the union’s resources in the State Wing’s Endwell Scheme.”

He added that the State Wing Executive Members passed a vote of confidence on his emergence and that “Comrade Emmanuel was not teacher’s friendly during his reign”.

He said: “The national body will be coming down here to probe the allegations that have been levelled against the state Chairman. The suspension was taken at the national. The state Secretary was only given a directive by the national and we are acting on the directive given by the National.

“A vote of confidence was passed on me being the new chairman during the cause of our meeting this morning at the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC).”

According to him, the teachers had planned to revolt against the administration of Comrade Emmanuel in the presence of Governor Biodun Oyebanji during the forthcoming World Teachers Day celebration.

He pledged to run an inclusive government where everyone would be carried along while promising to prioritize the welfare of teachers in the state.

“After the conclusion of the SWEC meeting, we are now preparing for World Teachers Day which is coming up on Thursday. It is being celebrated every 5th of October. So, preparations are in top gear now to have a very successful outing on that day.

“The mood of our teachers has been positive because people are rejoicing that we are having a change in the government. We only thank God that we are witnessing this now because when we seek the opinion of our teachers, it would have been ridiculous if this thing didn’t come up because the teachers have gone to the extent of having a revolt during World Teachers Day in order to express their level of anger in the presence of the governor.

“If things go into excess, it won’t portray us in good form in the presence of the governor because the teachers were planning to embarrass him in the presence of the governor. As teachers, we are role models. We should lead by example and with the present situation of things, the teachers are overjoyous.

“As a leader when you are put in the position of responsibility, you should have it at the back of your mind that you are there for a purpose. I told members of the SWEC that my coming on board is to rebuild the union because things have gone so bad and I will try to seek the cooperation of every member of the SWEC so that the task at hand will be achieved.

“I see it as a call to service. I will stand in the position to listen to a series of advice. One of those things that affected the man in question was his inability to consult and listen to advice, especially from leaders.

“When he was on board, he specifically told us frankly that he doesn’t have any leader. I will relate with our leaders and take advice from them. The welfare of the subordinates will be taken as paramount. I will take it as a priority to look into their welfare.”