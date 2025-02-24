Ekiti NSCDC Gets New Commandant

Share

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State Command on Monday get a new State Commandant, Mathew Enya.

New Telegraph reports that Enya took over from Commandant Sosina Paul Oluwaseun who has moved to Jos for a managerial course at the Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies.

The handing-over ceremony took place on Monday at the State Headquarters along Ikere Road.

The ceremony had in attendance officers and men of the Command from all the formations in Ekiti State.

The new Commandant appreciated the Commandant General Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi OFR mni for sending him to Ekiti with an assurance that his administration will concentrate on the achievements of the former Commandant and open new channels to prevent crime and criminality in the state.

Enya who noted that Ekiti is one of the peaceful States in Nigeria which is an attestation of the work of the state government and all the security agencies in the state assured that, his command is ready “to partner with any peace-loving organisations and individuals and groups that are ready to support the command, especially in the area protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure so as to allow end users to enjoy the services provided by the government and other services provider in the state.”

The new Commandant expressed his commitment” to fairness, equity, justice and protection of fundamental human rights with a call to the general public to continue in their support for the command and other security agencies by giving quick information that can aid arrest of criminals and deter aggression.”

