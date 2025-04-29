Ekiti North APC Leaders Endorse Oyebanji, Deputy For 2nd Term

Share

Political leaders, stakeholders, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti North Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his deputy, Monisade Afuye, for a second term in office.

The endorsement comes as the State prepares for the 2026 governorship election.

Describing the Oyebanji administration as a “golden era” that must not be interrupted, the leaders cited achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, human capital development, and the Governor’s inclusive style of governance.

The decision was made on Tuesday during a special meeting of APC stakeholders held at Events Arcade, Ido Ekiti.

Notable attendees included Senator Cyril Fasuyi (Ekiti North Senatorial District); House of Representatives members Akinlayo Kolawole and Akin Rotimi; Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye; APC State Chairman, Sola Eleshin; and several current and former members of the State and National Assembly.

The endorsement by the North Senatorial District comes barely two weeks after the APC State Caucus passed a vote of confidence in Governor Oyebanji and endorsed both him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term.

Highlighting the importance of continuity in governance, the stakeholders stated that Governor Oyebanji’s administration has laid a strong foundation for transformative development, which they believe should not be disrupted.

They emphasized that a second term would ensure the completion of impactful projects and elevate the state further.

While moving the endorsement motion, Senator Fasuyi praised Governor Oyebanji for his dedication to grassroots development and for fulfilling his electoral promises.

He noted that the administration has positively impacted all five local government areas in Ekiti North.

“Because the Governor has done well—he has overperformed—and we have all seen it, this is the first time we are witnessing such widespread support across political divides for a sitting Governor. He has delivered on all six pillars of his administration, and Ekiti North has felt his presence,” Fasuyi said.

“I, Senator Cyril Fasuyi, representing the good people of Ekiti North, hereby move the motion on this day, April 29, 2025, for the endorsement of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and his deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, to contest for a second term from 2026 to 2030.”

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Ekiti North Progressive Leaders Forum, Abejide, affirmed that Governor Oyebanji had brought governance to the grassroots and that his re-election is the path to sustaining progress.

“Governor Oyebanji has governed with integrity, competence, and compassion. In just over two years, his administration has made tangible impacts in key sectors,” he said.

Also speaking, Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Aribasoye, applauded the Governor’s leadership and vowed that no individual or group would be allowed to derail the progress achieved so far.

Responding on behalf of the Governor, the Special Adviser on Political Matters and Inter-party Affairs, Jide Awe, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support.

He described the endorsement as a reminder of the government’s duty to the people and pledged continued delivery of democratic dividends.

It will be recalled that the Central Senatorial District endorsed the Governor and his deputy in February during a stakeholders meeting in Ado-Ekiti, while the South Senatorial District did the same earlier in January.

