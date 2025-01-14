Ekiti New CP, Eribo Expresses Commitment To Adequate Security

Share

…pledges meaningful collaboration with sister agencies

The New Commissioner for Police deployed to Ekiti State, CP Joseph Eribo has expressed his determination to fight all forms of security challenges in the state.

The Commissioner declared his serious commitment to the security of lives and properties for a peaceful terrain, adding that the command would work assiduously with sister agencies to combat the menace.

Eribo who spoke while addressing journalists in his office in Ado-Ekiti tasked residents with prompt and useful information to assist the police in discharging their duties.

The CP disclosed that the state governor Biodun Oyebanji has given the command the assurance of adequate support for effective performance.

The Commissioner said, “The governor of Ekiti promised to give us his 100 per cent support when we met him, and if that is the case we have no reason not to perform and to fail. So, we are going to reciprocate the government gesture by ensuring that the state is safe.

“Governance is a continuum, others have been here and they have done so well, we are very proud of their achievements but there is room for improvement and we want to assure you that we will definitely improve on what we met on ground by the grace of God.

“We are not going to do it alone, we have our sister agencies, and we have to carry everybody along.

“All these agencies are to work to guarantee internal security. We will welcome them on board and work closely in synergy with them. I have been in touch with some of them, is for us to work together and there is no competition and the goal is to ensure that we flush out criminals from Ekiti state

“We will soon commence our crime mapping. I am been told about the prevalent crime here and the flashpoints, the areas where they are happening. We will dominate our environment to ensure that citizens sleep with their both eyes closed.

“We know the roots of most of these issues come from the youths and we have also been acquainted with the fact that the government has put in place so many beneficial programs to aid and help the youths in the state, so let them key into it and they should shy away from kidnapping which is the shortest way to prison and the shortest way to cut short one’s life.

“I am happy to be in Ekiti state, the people are very cerebral and very educated and all of these will make policing very easy for us but the people will easily understand what we are talking about.”

The Commissioner while answering questions on the constant cases of missing persons said the situation would be curtailed with effective policing. He said:

“On missing persons, when can’t find someone, you report at the Police station, that the person who ordinary, you should have seen within a particular time is yet to be seen. It will be well documented. But what the law says, before the person can be declared missing, it takes seven good days, but that notwithstanding, the police will not rest on its oars.

“There are so many ways through which a missing can be traced these days. Through his or her phone number, through those that know the person, friends, some may decide to change the environment for whatever reason.

“If anybody gets missing , just ensure you report to the police and we will do our best to track the person technology-wise.”

On the crime rate at the border, the Commissioner said:

“Borders As Nigerians, there is freedom of movement but however, but when one exceeds the move one loses the protection of the law and will be prosecuted for the crime committed.

“Notwithstanding, we have our men at the boundary with other adjoining states to check the influx of criminals into the state and whoever is caught will not be spared and the law will take its course.

“But for good citizens, as Nigerians, you are free to live freely in any part of the country without fear or hindrance.

“The state government has helped so much. I came here to know that so many agencies have been set up to checkmate these criminals from infiltrating into Ekiti State.

“There are Ageo Rangers, Amotekun corps and the Marshalls and we are going to add a committee that will encompass security agencies, like a joint task force including the civilians, that is the Fulanis and other ethnic groups, to checkmate not just the influx of the criminals but also the herders and farmers clash,” the CP said.

