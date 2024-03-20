Ekiti NEMA Boss, Soleye Visits NSCDC Commandant On Synergy

In order to achieve a smooth working relationship in tackling security and other emergency-related challenges for the benefit of the residents, the Head

of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA Ekiti Operations Office, Dr Kofoworola Soleye on Wednesday led a team of other officials of NEMA in the state t to pay a courtesy visit to the office of the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC Ekiti Command, Sunday Agboola.

The visit according to NEMA was based on familiarization among the relevant Stakeholders to deepen the relationship between the organizations.

The visit according to Soleye “was an opportunity to introduce NEMA’s new Head of Ekiti Operations Office to the NSCDC commandant in the state and further consolidate on the already existing working relationship between NEMA Ekiti Operation and the NSCDC

“The courtesy visit enabled discussions on stringent measures to be put in place at securing the Agency warehouse of the Ekiti Operations Office”

The NSCDC commandant who gave assurance on meaningful collaboration with NEMA for a vibrant and effective operation in the state heartily welcomed the Head of the NEMA Ekiti Operations Office and his team with a promise “to sustain the synergy already established.”