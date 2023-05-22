Ekiti Muslim Community Tasks Oyebanji On Road Decongestion

…Gives Impressive Scorecards on 200 Days in Office

The Ekiti State Chapter of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organizations ( NACOMYO) has appealed to the state governor Biodun Oyebanji to take a step in the decongestion of traffic jams along Odo-Ado / ABUAD road” in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital to ease vehicular movement for road users.

The group, however, expressed satisfaction and optimism in Oyebanji’s current administration.

NACOMYO assessed at the stakeholders’ caucus meeting held at the weekend just as the governor recently clocks 200 days in office.

The NACOMYO stakeholders meeting, according to a press release on Monday by the state secretary, Mallam Musa Tijani comprises the Coordinator and some key executive members, past Coordinators, and national officers from Ekiti State.

They were ” satisfied with the various projects executed and the several interventions made by the Governor during his first 200 days in office.

” The meeting noted with satisfaction, that the Governor has succeeded at putting smiles into the faces of civil servants and pensioners through prompt payment of their entitlements, especially salary arrears, deductions, and other bonuses.

“The meeting hailed the planned injection of $80 million from the African Development Bank ( AfDB) to boost the local economy and create job opportunities for Ekiti youths. The meeting noted with satisfaction that the resolve of the Governor to give a periodic account of his stewardship to the people of Ekiti State is highly commendable and preservation of the right of the people to know the goings regarding their governance.”

The NACOMYO applauded the Governor “for embarking on an open door administration policy, the meeting urged Governor Oyebanji to consider measures to decongest traffic along Odo-Ado / ABUAD road” noted that “even when the road leads to major institutions and facilities in the state, it is always difficult to navigate due to regular traffic gridlock on the road”

The Muslim group urged the Governor “to keep up the superlative performance and to tenaciously pursue his six pillar development agenda with conviction”.