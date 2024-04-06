Ekiti Mountain Hike: Tourism Minister, governor, NIHOTOUR’s DG boost celebration

Ekiti State tourism was on song during the Easter celebration as it scored a big win with the hosting of two mega events that attracted the presence of the Tourism Minister, Mrs. Lola Ade-John, the State Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa and a host of other government functionaries, operators in tourism and fun seekers from across the state. The events included a-two day train- ing session for tour operators and guides in Ekiti State by NIHOTOUR, as part of the EcoGenesis Incubator Series, an ini- tiative of the Tourism Minister, which is geared at developing manpower for the tourism sector. It is also a sustainable tourism entrepreneurship programme, targeting local communities, including women, youth and cottage industry service providers. The second event was the staging of the sixth edition of Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari, an annual event organised by a private firm in partnership with the Ekit State government.

The minister, who was part of the training programme, used the occasion to explore Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort. It should be noted that her visit to Ekiti was her second formal visit to any state since assuming office. Her first visit prior to this was Lagos where she attended a tourism related event, Walk for Love Africa Summit 2024. Her exploration of Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort alongside Abanijorin Mountain are first time of savouring tourist attractions aside of Abuja. Speaking during the mountain hike safari, which climaxed at Abanijorin Mountain in Iyin Ekiti, the minister not- ed that Nigeria is naturally endowed with vast tourism potential that requires development so as to attract private in- vestors. She commended Oyebanji for his commitment to developing and promoting Ek- iti tourism.

This is as she pledged the support of the federal government in partnering with the state. She disclosed that the state is richly endowed, stressing that part of her mission in the state was to encourage and support the state tourism, especially eco-tourism. Oyebanji used the occasion to solicit the help of the federal government in developing the state tourism master plan, which has been initiated by the government. The governor observed that tourism is the next after oil and agriculture, adding that tourism has the potential to revive the economy of the nation. He disclosed that the multiplier effects of Ekiti tourism are enormous as it would create more job opportunities for the people, a healthy environment and as well improve the revenue base of the state. While on his part, the Director General of the Bureau of Tourism Development, Ekiti State, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, stressed on the economic importance of hiking, noting that it is a big boost for tourism revenue and employ- ment opportunities for the people. He expressed appreciation to Ade-John, Kangiwa, Oyebanji and other guests for at- tending the event, noting that their presence signifies a shared commitment to advancing the growth and development of the tourism sector.