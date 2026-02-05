Ekiti Monarchs Laud Oyebanji, Devt Partners On Rural Devt, Transformation

The Council of Traditional Rulers in Ekiti State has commended Gov. Biodun Oyebanji, the World Bank, and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) for what it described as unprecedented transformation of rural communities in the state.

The Chairman of the council and Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado, made the commendation on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti at a stakeholders’ engagement meeting of the Ekiti State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

Alagbado lauded Oyebanji for ensuring that no part of the state was left out of his development agenda, particularly through the RAAMP initiative aimed at reducing post-harvest losses.

He noted that: “Although Ekiti farmers produce large quantities of agricultural produce, poor rural access roads had made it difficult to transport goods to markets, leading to wastage.”

The monarch, however, urged the State Government to also focus on food processing, saying: “Reliance on silos alone might not be sufficient.”

In his remarks, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba (Dr.) Rufus Adeyemi Adejugbe, expressed confidence in Oyebanji’s capacity to transform the state, citing his role as Secretary of the Committee for the Creation of Ekiti State.

Adejugbe recalled that poor road infrastructure was one of the major agitations before the creation of the state in 1996, adding that the Oyebanji administration, through RAAMP, had constructed rural roads in an unprecedented manner.

He urged farmers to increase production to take advantage of the Ekiti International Cargo Airport for export of agricultural produce.

His words: “Bad roads were part of the reasons we agitated for the creation of Ekiti State. I am happy with what I am seeing now. The Governor has the capacity to deliver, and he is delivering,” Adejugbe said.

Also speaking, the Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti and Chairman of the State Roads Fund, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro, commended the governor, describing the ongoing road projects as an adornment to the achievements of traditional rulers.

Ilori-Faboro said monarchs would take ownership of the projects, noting that he recently travelled on the ongoing Ido-Ipere-Iludun road in about 10 minutes, a sharp contrast to the condition of the road before construction.

He added: “The State Roads Fund would ensure adequate maintenance of the newly constructed roads.”

Earlier, the State Project Coordinator of RAAMP, Mr. Sunday Adunmo, said the engagement was to discuss the proposed construction of 16 new rural roads across the state.

Adunmo said the new roads were in addition to 18 ongoing projects, bringing the total length of roads being handled by Ekiti RAAMP to about 275 kilometres.

He commended Oyebanji for “prioritising rural development and for providing counterpart funding,” which he said had ensured effective implementation of the project.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Taiwo Olatubosun, urged traditional rulers to take ownership of projects in their domains, assuring that the Oyebanji administration was committed to ensuring even development across the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Ebenezer Boluwade, highlighted ongoing agricultural initiatives and assured that the government remained committed to making Ekiti food-secure.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Peju Babafemi, urged traditional rulers “to sensitise their communities against gender-based violence,” stressing that “perpetrators of sexual harassment would not be spared by government.”