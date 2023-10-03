Ekiti Monarch Tasks Govt, Security Agency on Vibrant Efforts In Tacking Kidnapping

The Ekiti State Government and security agencies in the state have been advised on more effective measures in tackling security challenges especially the menace of kidnapping.

The advice formed part of the submissions given in his palace on Tuesday by the Onijan of Ijan- Ekiti in Gbonyin local government area of the state, Oba Adebanji Aladesuyi during a press conference organised by the Community to highlight the celebration of one year coronation anniversary of the Monarch on the throne.

Oba Aladesuyi, who decried incessant kidnapping and other criminal activities in his terrain, Ijan/Ilumoba, Aisegba-Ekiti axis of the state, said the situation is highly disturbing adding some farmers have abandoned farming activities and relocated to other parts of the state.

The monarch however applauded the government on the effort to restore electricity to some parts of the state including his community, Ijan-Ekiti after ten years of total blackout in the area.

He expressed the determination of his community to maintain peace, harmony and readiness to cooperate with the government in tackling the menace of insecurity in the state.

Onijan declared that youths in the community as well as other age groups would continue to render their support to the present administration in its drive to transform the state.

As a way of overcoming the current hardship in the country, the monarch suggested “the need for government at all levels to focus more attention on the development of cottage Industries,” saying” It’s only through this the problem of unemployment that has become rampant among the youths of the country could be tackled”.

The traditional ruler also admonished youths in the country” to engage more in agriculture as a special way of tackling the problem of hunger and unemployment that are ravaging the country”.

Speaking on his coronation anniversary slated to be held on Saturday 7th of October 2023, the first class monarch said “The event would be attended by eminent Nigerian as well as other traditional rulers within and outside the State.”

He said, “The event would also feature the giving of honourary and traditional chieftaincy titles to several individuals who have contributed to the development of the community, Ekiti State and the country at large.”

Oba Aladesuyi, also used the occasion to shed more light on the various development that has taken place in the community since he ascended the throne in the last year which bothered about” peace, harmony and stability”.

Other factors mentioned by the traditional ruler are “security, establishment of Cargo Airport and Knowledge Zone by Ekiti State Government in the community among others.”

He stressed the readiness of the people of his community to support the government “in establishing more projects in the area”, urging residents “to embrace peace and be patient with the government.”