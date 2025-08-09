Ekiti Monarch, Oba Adegoke Dies At 82

The Alara of Aramoko Ekiti, Ekiti State, Oba Olu Adegoke Adeyemi, has reportedly passed away on Friday, August 8, at the age of 82.

Announcing his death in a press statement issued on Saturday, the monarch’s family said Oba Adeyemi’s impact on the community will forever be cherished as a testament to his enduring legacy.

The late monarch, born December 4, 1942, was a teacher, senior civil servant, and Sole Administrator of the former Ifesowapo Local Government before ascending the throne in 2009.

He also served as Chancellor of Ekiti State University, where, the family said, “he supported initiatives to enhance educational standards and access for local students.”

The family praised his remarkable leadership, wisdom, and dedication to the welfare of his people.

READ ALSO

The statement read, “Oba Adeyemi’s impact on the community will forever be cherished as a testament to his enduring legacies.

“As the Alara of Aramoko Ekiti, he provided strong leadership that fostered community cohesion and development.”

“His reign advanced “community development, cultural preservation, conflict resolution, and youth empowerment.”