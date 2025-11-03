Ekiti Monarch Honours Barau, Bamidele

The Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele were at the weekend conferred with the chieftaincy titles of Agba Akin of Iyin Kingdom and Olu-omo of Iyin Kingdom respectively during the Iyin Day 2025 and 5th coronation anniversary of Oluyin of Iyin Kingdom Oba Adeola Ajakaye.

The monarch listed some remarkable achieve ments in crucial areas as achieved in the community. The achievements recorded in the community, according to him, are in the areas of infrastructure, education and healthcare.

He said: “The palace has undergone a complete facelift with the construction of a magnificent new palace gate, an ultra-modern market and other essential facilities that have restored both the cultural pride and administrative efficiency of the traditional institution.” He added: Electricity supply has also improved through the prepaid meters, ensuring greater efficiency and reliability.

“In the area of healthcare, we have recorded significant progress, including annual medical outreaches and free eye surgeries over the past five years. These interventions reflect our belief that health and the wellbeing of our remain our top priorities.”