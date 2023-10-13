Ekiti Monarch Congratulates Funmi Falana On Elevation To SAN

…says appointment ‘well deserved’

The Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, His Royal Majesty, HRM Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi has congratulated Mrs Funmi Falana on her elevation to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria ( SAN).

The monarch in a press release issued by his Media Adviser, Chief Ajibade Olubunmi and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ado-Ekiti stated that ” Mrs Falana, the wife of Human Rights Lawyer, Barr Femi Falana, (SAN), was listed earlier today amongst newly appointed Senior Advocates of Nigeria.”

The monarch, however, described the choice of Mrs Falana as “well deserved.”

“Following a Press Release issued by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hassan Sarki Bello, Mrs Falana was listed among those to be sworn in as Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Monday, 27th November, 2023.”

The Alawe expressed joy that the elevation of Mrs Funmi Falana would further add to the eminent positions of Ilawe indigenes in the law profession.

While describing Mrs Falana as a shining light among legal practitioners in the country, Oba Alabi prayed that “God would give her the wisdom, guidance and good health to continue her practice to the benefit of the human race.”