Ekiti LG Poll: Oyebanji, APC Leaders Receive PDP Defectors

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Tuesday joined the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Paul Omotoso and other prominent leaders of the party to receive no fewer than 200 card-carrying members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Efon Local Government Area of the state who officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This comes as the state sets to hold its Local Government Election on December 2nd.

The defectors received at the APC Party Secretariat in the local government included former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Femi Ige; former PDP Women leader in the local Government, Hon. Lucia Adetunji and the PDP House of Assembly candidate in the last Assembly polls, Pastor Stephen Olusola, among others.

Receiving the defectors at the APC Party secretariat in Efon Alaaye, Governor Oyebanji welcomed and congratulated them for joining the ruling party with an assurance that they would not regret their actions.

The governor who described many of the defectors as leaders and solid members of the PDP assured them that the APC would provide equal opportunities and privileges for both old and new members, adding that the party doors were still open for others to join.

While calling on existing APC members to welcome the decampees with open arms, the Governor enjoined all members of the party to remain united in order to continue to move the wheel of progress of the State forward.

“Those of you coming now are taking a risk. The remaining ones who wish to join the APC will want to see what will happen to them. If the party treats them well others will come.

“So I implore our party members, these people were leaders where they are coming from, they must sustain their leadership” ” the Governor asserted.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors Pastor Stephen Olusola attributed their decisions to join APC to the good leadership style and excellent performance of the Governor, adding that the achievement of the Governor in less than one year in office was monumental.

While assuring the Governor and the leadership of APC of their maximum support and loyalty, Olusola added that many other PDP members, in their large numbers, would soon join the APC.