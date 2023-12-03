Ekiti LG Poll: APC Records Massive Electoral Victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in last Saturday’s Council Election in Ekiti State won all 38 Chairmanship and 177 Councillorship seats.

The State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) made the announcement in Ado Ekiti, where the Returning Officers in all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) presented the results of the various council areas in the situation room.

Addressing the gathering, EKSIEC Chairman, Justice Cornelius Akintayo rtd applauded the people of the state. for the peaceful atmosphere under which the election was conducted.

He also commended the parties that took part in the election for “their sportsmanship spirit as well as the staff who worked on the field, the security agents and the media for a job well done.”

EKSIEC Commissioners and principal officers joined their Chairman at the presentation of the election results.

“Political parties on the ballot of the election include Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Party (ADC), African Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), People’s Redemption Party (PRP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).”.