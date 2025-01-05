Ekiti LG Boss Urges Landlords to Provide Toilets for Good Hygiene

Share

Chairperson of Oye Local Government Area in Ekiti, Mrs Clara Bamisile, has urged landlords to provide decent toilets for their tenants to eliminate open defecation.

Bamisile gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Oye-Ekiti.

She said it was disheartening that some owners of houses in the community failed to provide toilets for their tenants and still collect exorbitant rent fees from them.

Bamisile said that her administration would focus on curbing open defecation and promote good hygiene in the council area in 2025.

” I want to urge our landlords to start building decent toilets at the start of the New Year because our environment must be liberated from open defecation.

“I want to ensure that my people do not get infected with cholera or any other infectious disease as a result of a dirty environment.

“We hope that our people will also desist from indiscriminate disposal of refuse.

“The Environment Inspection Officers will soon be moving round to ensure that residents comply with the environmental laws of the state,” she said.

Bamisile wished all indigenes and residents of Oye – Ekiti and other communities under the council a prosperous new year.

