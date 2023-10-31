Ekiti LG Boss Prioritizes Social Investment, Community Devt

…Sets Up joint operation to tackle Insecurity

The Chairman, Ajoni Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Ekiti State, Prince Michael Ogungbemi has declared the commitment of his administration to a Social Investment scheme to generate Community development for grassroots advancement.

Ogungbemi said that a joint operation under the aegis of Eradicating Bandits at the Borders of Rural Ajoni Communities (EBBORAC) has been established to rid banditry in the area.

The council Boss spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital while reiterating his commitment towards providing the dividends of democracy to the people of the area.

According to him, the roads of the LCDA which is at the heart of Kogi and Kwara are being terrorised by Bandits, hence” the urgent need to establish the security network in order to protect the residents of the area.”

He added that his administration is also working on providing good governance, health care advocacy, and promoting education and a clean environment.

According to him, the LCDA has provided social investment and community development through a system of governance hinged on accountability, transparency and probity.

He added, “Since we assumed office in January, we began to run the Ajoni LCDA on growth and development. We are working on good governance, health advocacy, promoting education, having a clean and nice environment, promoting culture and values and maintaining the internal security of the LCDA.

“We have an all-round transparent, probity and accountability system of governance at the LCDA. We have provided training for the staff and we have taken the welfare of the staff as our priority. We did that by providing internal training for the management staff.

“We have provided social investment and community development as well as infrastructural development in the LCDA where We have provided stewardship account of the LCDA where we met it and where we are taking it to.

“We have organized health interventions in partnership with Agbelolafan where we provided drugs, treatment and diagnosis which was done last year.

“We partnered with Bountiful Children’s Foundation which has provided free screening to malnourished children in Ekiti. Over 400 children were screened with 300 diagnosed with malnutrition of which we have provided them with food supplements for the past 6 months and we will also continue the provision of the supplement.

“We partnered with the Build a School initiative in Africa to support and provide education advancement in Ajoni LCDA by providing four classroom buildings so pupils could learn in a conducive environment.

“We provided job opportunities for youths, created Ajoni local security network to curb insecurity and kidnapping as the LCDA is at the centre of Kogi and Kwara, which are prone to Kidnapping and built markets and lockup shops for various communities.”