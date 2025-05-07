Ekiti LCDA Boss Empowers Constituents

Share

Ekiti State The Chairman of Ifedara Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in, Sunday Ogunsanya, has reaffirmed his commitment to bolstering security and fostering community development to improve the welfare of residents.

Speaking at an empowerment programme held on Tuesday at the LCDA headquarters in Igbemo-Ekiti, Ogunsanya outlined plans to provide ongoing training, equipment, and resources to security agencies and community members to drive efficiency and progress in the area.

The empowerment initiative, designed to equip farmers, market women, widows, security personnel, artisans, and food vendors with essential skills and resources, saw the distribution of items including grinding machines, motorcycles, sprayers, chemicals, farming implements, first aid boxes, vehicle tyres, reflective jackets, cones, rain boots, torches, and cash grants to support local businesses.

Ogunsanya emphasized that the programme aims to promote self-sufficiency and economic growth.

“The items provided are meant to empower you, not to create dependency,” he told beneficiaries, urging them to use the resources responsibly and avoid selling them.

He also promised further infrastructure development across the LCDA’s six communities, youth-focused policies to combat unemployment, enhanced security measures to protect lives and property, and road rehabilitation projects.

The council chairman commended Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, for his support in providing resources to grassroots communities. “His Excellency’s commitment to local development is truly commendable, and we are grateful for his visionary leadership,” Ogunsanya said.

Taiwo Olatunbosun, the Commissioner for Information, also addressed the gathering, encouraging beneficiaries to leverage the resources for economic empowerment and calling for continued support for the Oyebanji-led administration.

The event was attended by notable figures, including HRM, the Onigbemo of Igbemo-Ekiti, Oba Adewumi Daramola; the Regent of Iworoko-Ekiti, Mrs. Ogundola Adenike; Vice Chairman of Ifedara LCDA, Sola Olowojebutu; Shina Ogunleye; and representatives from the Nigeria Police, Amotekun Corps, Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and local hunters.

The empowerment programme underscores Ifedara LCDA’s dedication to uplifting its residents and fostering sustainable development through targeted interventions and collaborative governance.

