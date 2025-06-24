Ekiti Knowledge Zone: Oyebanji Pays N1.45b Compensation To Landowners

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, on Tuesday presented compensation cheques worth ₦1.45 billion to 195 indigenes of Ijan, Awo, and Araromi Ekiti whose lands were acquired for the Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ) project.

The EKZ is a flagship economic initiative aimed at fostering an innovation-driven ecosystem and serving as a business incubation hub for knowledge-based enterprises in the state.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony held at the Governor’s Office Conference Hall in Ado-Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji stated that the project is expected to create over 14,000 jobs, especially for the youth, describing it as a strategic move toward reducing unemployment and building a sustainable future.

“As a state renowned for its intellectual capital, we have chosen to leverage this unique strength to drive inclusive economic growth and create a vibrant hub for innovation and service-driven industries,” the governor said.

He noted that the Knowledge Zone project is complemented by critical infrastructure such as the Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport and the Ekiti Ring Road Project, both designed to ensure the long-term viability of the initiative.

To ensure transparency in the compensation process, Oyebanji said the state government engaged Green Engagement Limited as consultants to implement the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) for the affected persons.

He also expressed appreciation to the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating an enabling environment, and to the African Development Bank (AfDB) for funding and providing technical support for the project.

Addressing misconceptions about the project’s financing, the governor clarified that although the Federal Government secured an $80 million loan on behalf of the state, the funds were not disbursed directly to the state.

“The AfDB, in partnership with the Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (EKDIPA), oversees the procurement and pays contractors directly. The state government does not receive or handle the loan funds,” he clarified.

The governor also announced that the initial compensation of ₦1.1 billion had been reviewed upward in line with current economic realities to ₦1.45 billion, which was disbursed to beneficiaries during the event.

In her remarks, Ms. Lolade Olutola, Director-General of EKDIPA and EKZ Project Coordinator, reiterated the administration’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and inclusiveness in the resettlement process. She thanked the AfDB and the Federal Ministry of Finance for their unwavering support.

Also speaking, the Onijan of Ijan Ekiti, Oba Aladesuyi Adebanji, commended the governor for fulfilling his promise and prioritizing citizens’ welfare. He described the EKZ as a comprehensive solution to the country’s socio-economic challenges.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Bankole Ojo thanked the governor for the gesture and assured him of their continued support for the project’s implementation.

Dignitaries at the event included the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro; Chief of Staff, Mr. Niyi Adebayo; and Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investments and Cooperatives, Mrs. Tayo Adeola, among others.

