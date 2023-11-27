Ekiti IGR Rises To N1bn – EKIRS Boss

Ekiti State Government has improved from its N650 million monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to over N1 billion with the potential to do more.

The Executive Chairman, of Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), Mr Olaniran Olatona, gave the figure at the headquarters of the service in Ado-Ekiti during a press conference with newsmen.

Olatona, noted that on the multiplicity of taxes, Ekiti is prepared to be one of the first states to adopt the work of the Taiwo Oyedele led Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms of the Federal Government.

According to him, taxation is an imposition which every taxable citizen is expected to pay in just one year.

Olatona, condemned a situation where many of the law enforcement agents, lawyers e.t.c often fail to renew their vehicle documents, saying there are a lot of fake vehicle particulars in town.

The tax boss, emphasised that EKIRS has introduced technology in its operations, collection and administration in line with global best practices to ensure an efficient and effective revenue service in the state.

He posited that this tool has assisted in blocking leakages and optimizing the operations while ensuring taxpayers can make payments and carry out other functions from the comfort of their homes and offices.

On consumption tax which affects operators in the hospitality business, hotels, restaurants, event centers, clubhouses, eateries, said it is not meant to overburden their business owners, but a law that is not new to them.

According to him, EKIRS is a servant agency of the Ekiti people, saying government is efficient in the use of the resources of the state by the Biodun Oyebanji led administration for the people.

“It is when we pay the correct taxes that we can task our government. We can object to tax assessment by providing correct and adequate records bearing in mind that we have an agreement with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit which provides us an opportunity to get financial data of individuals and businesses in the state”.

Olatona, enumerates their challenges to include some people think that they should not pay taxes because they have not felt the presence of the government in their communities, knowledge gaps, fraudulent fellows are still patronized by some people, while some people don’t know they can do a lot without physically coming to the office.

The tax boss added that the informal sector is yet to understand that there is nothing like association income tax and group payment is not advisable.

“Our approach has been to continually enlighten people through meetings with our revered kings, palace chiefs, market leaders, social media, radio, TV and print media”