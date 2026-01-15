Ekiti: How Oyebanji Earned Public Trust

ADEWUMI ADEMIJU examines Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s matching of policy with development in Ekiti State and how this governance approach has earned him public confidence

The people of Ekiti State have declared that Governor Biodun Oyebanji is really walking his talk on the promises he made to them during the electioneering period. They stated that since Oyebanji took over the baton of power, he has been consistent in implementing life changing programmes and strategic policies and the citizens are ecstatic that they made the right choice.

The people added that Oyebanji, through his actions and deeds, is providing the leadership and courage required to reposition the state on the path of greatness through strategic interventions and meaningful executions of progressive action plans.

Citizens’ scorecard

The General Chairman, Landlords Association in Fiwasaye/Abekoko Community, Ado-Ekiti, Afolayan Olalere and the representative of the Chairman, Surulere/Faglo Community, Ado-Ekiti, Kunle Adeleye, stated this as guests during the interactive S’etigbo multicast anchored by the Bureau of Community Communications.

The community leaders, who spoke on the impacts of the Oyebanji administration in their various communities, described his government as people-centered, noting that he is sent by God for the overall well-being of the state. His words: “He is really working and it is marvelous in our faces because we can really see his good works. When we prayed that God should remember us through Oyebanji, God used him for us.

He gave us transformer, tarred our roads and installed streetlights even among other communities around us too. That is why we support him that the good works should continue. “In October 2022, when Oyebanji took the oath of office as the seventh democratically elected governor of Ekiti State, he promised continuity with consolidation.

The governor, in his inaugural speech before a mammoth crowd at the sprawling Ekiti Parapo Pavillion, Ado-Ekiti, pledged deepening the arteries of governance, completing inherited projects, building a future anchored on shared prosperity and delivering the superlative dividends of democracy to the people irrespective of social status, religion and political leanings.

“Three years down the line, Ekiti people are feeling the positive impacts of good governance under Oyebanji. His imprints are perceptible in Ado-Ekiti, Ijero-Ekiti, Okemesi, Ikere-Ekiti, Ikole, Oye-Ekiti, Ido, Aramoko and among other towns.

He came forth with a deep knowledge of Ekiti having served in different positions under former governors Adeniyi Adebayo and Kayode Fayemi. So, he understands the nuances of governance like the wavy lines on his palm.”

Road infrastructure

The General Chairman, Landlords Association in Fiwasaye/Abekoko Community, Afolayan Olalere, who said the state has witnessed all-round development, called on Ekiti people to protect infrastructure put in place in their various communities. “Gone are the days when vehicles crawled or diverted from their community roads due to their terrible condition. Today, movement is smooth.

That’s what good governance feels like; when people move freely, so does the economy. “This administration isn’t cliquish or selective. Everyone counts, every community matters. While government must lead, communities too must rise, to own, maintain Ekiti: How Oyebanji earned public trust and protect the infrastructure that serves them.

“Oyebanji has been pursuing his agenda religiously to the admiration of the people. He did not leave any of his agenda on promissory note but walking the talk as utmost priority was accorded to all spheres of governance. To this end, public institutions have been animated to measure up to the expectations of the citizenry.

“Under Oyebanji’s watch, Ekiti is wearing a new look. From standard asphalt roads to viable agricultural initiatives, youths and women empowerment, sustainable and accessible healthcare development to improved security and education sector, the general consensus is that Ekiti State is in a safe hand,” Olarere said. Oyebanji, at the commissioning of some of the road infrastructure, called on residents to take ownership within their communities, stressing that protecting and maintaining the roads is key to ensuring their longevity.

The governor stated this while commissioning the newly completed Bovas-Spotless road and Palace-Okeage-Idolofin road projects as part of activities marking the third anniversary of his administration. He also urged the people not to engage in acts capable of damaging the roads.

“Let me urge all road users and residents to maintain and work together to preserve this road, it is an investment in our collective future and we all have a role to play in maintaining it. Let me also assure you again that we will not rest on our oars in bringing the dividends of democracy to all the citizens of Ekiti State. I also seek for cooperation bearing it in mind that the development of our dear state is our collective responsibility,” the governor said.

Health sector

Health workers in Ekiti State, comprising doctors, nurses, pharmacists, medical laboratory personnel, community health officers and allied health professionals recently organised an endorsement walk to declare support for the re-election of Governor Oyebanji in 2026.

The health workers, who danced and sang during the process to the governor’s office, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital were led by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani. They cited the transformation carried out by the Oyebanji administration in the health sector and overwhelming achievements in other sectors. Filani said that the governor’s leadership through strategic policies and initiatives has been instrumental in shaping state’s healthcare system.

“Under your leadership, we have seen bold, people-centred policies that inspire confidence, motivate workers, and restore dignity to care delivery. From the timely implementation of hazard allowances and salary adjustments (CONMESS, CONHESS, and minimum wage), to landmark pay parity for doctors ahead of the Federal Government, Ekiti is setting a national example,” the commissioner said.

Agriculture

Governor Oyebanji, while declaring the commitment of his administration to fostering youth interest in farming and driving large-scale food production, highlighted the ongoing food shortages experienced nationwide and globally.

The governor spoke during a cheque presentation where he gave out N140 million to youths involved in commercial agriculture as part of the state government’s “Bring Back The Youth in Agriculture” programme, conducted in partnership with YSJ Farms Ltd.

His words: “If we are going to develop agriculture and create wealth, we have to be extremely deliberate about our procurement process. For those that are collecting money today, I say congratulations and I am happy because you have seen the challenges and you are here today to eat the fruits of your labour, I know that what we passed through this year is not what we will pass through next year.”

The governor disclosed plans to collaborate with investors to provide tractors for hire, noting that the strategy is not to procure the machinery but to create an enabling environment for investors to lease equipment to farmers.

Many young farmers at the event lauded Oyebanji’s drive in agriculture to boost food security and selfemployment in the state. “In agriculture sector, the heartbeat of Ekiti’s rural economy, the Oyebanji-led administration has taken a methodical approach to boosting food productivity and food security. To advance this vision, the state strengthened investments in crop production, livestock development and rural infrastructure.” one of the farmers said.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Ebenezer Boluwade highlighted some of the interventions of the government to develop agriculture in the state. His words: “Notable interventions include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cavista Holdings to boost cassava production, allocation of over 1,500 hectares of land to farmers, counterpart funding for the World Bank–supported L-PRES livestock project, and extensive farmer registration under the Federal Government’s agro-pocket scheme.

“Through FADAMA Ekiti CARES, farmers received production assets, dayold chicks, livestock feed, maize, fish seeds, goats and pigs, alongside rehabilitation of 62km of farm roads and upgrades to seven wet markets. To reduce farmers–herder clash, grievance redress platform was established across all the 16 local government. “In addition, 32 farm clusters were created for communities and cooperatives with government fully funding land clearing and support services to activate these clusters.

The government has scaled up youth engagement in agriculture with thousands of young people through the Bring Back Our Youths to Agriculture (BBYA) project, the broiler production scheme, horticulture programmes and fishery initiatives.

“To support this, the government revived several farm settlements by building modern dormitories in Iyemero, Ikere, Eporo and Aramoko. Irrigation systems are also being installed in key locations to ensure year-round farming, while over 5,000 hectares have been cleared for youth and cooperative farming. Security support was also strengthened through the deployment of Agro Marshals and Amotekun operatives to farmsteads.

Education

Governor Oyebanji, while stressing his commitment to education stated that his administration prioritized the implementation of education policies that are designed to meet society needs and equip students with practical skills for real-world challenges.

He spoke while receiving a delegation from South Korea, led by the Koika Deputy Country Director, Mr. Baik Ki-Hyyn, who was in the state for an in-depth survey of the Smart School Project in the state.

The governor said his administration is strategically leveraging smart technology in education to equip students with the needed skills, enhanced critical thinking and creativity to become solution providers, and ensuring that graduates in the state are well prepared to tackle contemporary challenges and contribute to the overall development of the state and the country at large. “We appreciate Koika for the partnership with UBEC that birthed the smart schools in Ekiti State.

Education is our main industry, we are one of the most educated states in the country and we also have an abiding duty to ensure that we sustain that prime place in the country,” he said. The state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye described the achievements of Oyebanji’s administration in the education sector as remarkable. Her words: “Education, regarded as Ekiti’s strongest identity, has benefited significantly.

Over 1,000 classrooms across the state have been fully renovated, and 30 new ones constructed to relieve the pressure on overcrowded schools. “To strengthen teaching capacity and improve access, about 1,800 teaching and non-teaching staff were recruited, ensuring even hard-to-reach schools are adequately served. New model schools have been completed in Ikere, while work continues on the Ayedun Model College.

“In addition, the state had paid over N3.5 billion as UBEC counterpart funding for 2024, enabling large-scale renovation of classrooms, construction of fences and toilets, and the provision of furniture and instructional materials across primary schools. Special schools in Ido, Ikere and Ikoro have undergone rehabilitation with improved facilities, school buses, and specialized teachers.”