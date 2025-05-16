Ekiti: How Collaboration With Monarchs Could Foster Prosperity, Check Insecurity

Share

In recent years, security challenges in Nigeria have risen to the tipping point as it has become a major concern for all.

What is even more worrisome now is the fact that rural communities, especially those in far flung areas across the length and breadth of the nation, have become the most vulnerable and favourable arenas for Fulani herdsmen, kidnappers bandits and insurgents to exploit.

Their unchecked attacks and activities have brought sorrows, pains and untold hardship to the people who are at their mercy as most of these spaces are left unmanned by the security agencies.

Even in places where there are presence of security agencies, yet they are not able to neither repel nor deterred the marauders from carrying out their activities.

Community development

This ongoing burdensome and critical development has therefore propelled relevant stakeholders in seeking solutions to addressing the crisis, which has in most communities brought economic activities to a stop, especially as farmers are not able to go to their farmlands anymore while the traders – mostly market men and women – fear for their safety.

It was therefore a welcomed development when Cavista Holdings, one of Nigeria’s leading companies, with interest in agriculture, technology, hospitality and manufacturing, among others in collaboration with traditional rulers and stakeholders from across the South West recently held a brainstorming session on the security situation of the region and the country as a whole.

It was a one-day retreat organsied by Cavista Holdings in partnership with one of its subsidiaries, Agbeyewa Farms. The programme was held at the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre in Ikogosi, Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The retreat, which was the second edition of the annual gathering, was tagged; Traditional Rulers Retreat 2025, with the theme: Unlocking Ekiti’s Potentials: The Role of Traditional Rulers in Attracting Investments.

One of the focal areas identified was that of community development in order to achieve some sorts of urbanisation with positive impact on economic development.

The stakeholders agreed that communities are endowed with natural resources, such as fertile lands that can be harnessed to generate innovation, investment, and job creation that could lead to increased productivity and economic growth therefore tackling security challenges.

According to the stakeholders, harnessing natural resources, especially in form of agriculture, would ginger industrialization, with sustainable development and social inclusion crucial to human development.

Community development, according to the stakeholders, will curtail security challenges, attract vibrant population in boosting the economic potential and internally generated revenue.

When natural resources of the communities are naturally harnessed, the entire regions and even the country will become prosperous and productive.

Employment opportunities will also reduce poverty, inequality and promote quality of life, noted the gathering. At the event, the efforts of Cavista Holdings in harnessing agro-tourism business in the rural community, to liberate the people by empowering them and bringing about economic activities, which ultimately aimed at checking the growing insecurity trend, were highlighted.

Specifically, the Ekiti North, which was once believed to be unsafe has now become one of the safest parts of the state. All thanks to the economic activities evolved by the presence of Agbeyewa Farms, which has now made the vast land busy and productive.

Traditional institution

The impact of the initiative of Cavista Holdings was attested to by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II. The Ooni commended Agbeyewa Farms, ‘‘for turning Ekiti North from Kidnappers’ den to agro tourism.’’

He further stated that with the various interventions in agriculture instituted by Agbeyewa Farms, Ekiti North, which was many years economically dead has now been turned into an economic blooming area.

To entrench this development engineered by Cavista Holdings, the Ooni called for the support by traditional institution and meaningful collaboration of investors to deepen the efforts of Cavista Holdings towards the development of the state and it economic prosperity at large.

The monarch also used the forum to recall how the Ekiti traditional rulers few years ago championed the rejection of Ruga Scheme Project in the South West, saying, “had it been the Ekiti traditional rulers had allowed such to happen their son, Mr John Olajide, who is the Founder of Agbeyewa Farms, would not have had the opportunity of establishing the agricultural project in the State.”

Following this development, he called on the traditional rulers to encourage other Ekiti sons and daughters to invest in the state economy. He also pleaded with them to join hands with the Founder of Agbeyewa Farms to enable him achieve his goal by improving the growth and devel opment of Ekiti State.

He noted that Cavista’s efforts will attract vibrant economic prosperity and tackle all forms of poverty and unemployment ravaging the country if it is replicated across the nation.

Impressed with the feats of Cavista Holdings, the Ooni urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to invest at home by establishing business outfits with a view to reducing unemployment affecting the youths.

The traditional ruler also encouraged Nigerians to emulate the giant strides made by the Chairman and Founder of Cavista Holdings, Mr John Olajide, by investing in the country to reduce unemployment.

On his part, the Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, and the Olojudo of Ido-Ekiri, Oba Ilori Faboro, who led other traditional rulers to the retreat, promised their commitment towards accommodating investors for the growth of Ekiti State.

Support for investors

In his remark, the State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Oyeniyi Adebayo, lauded Olajide for holding the retreat for the traditional rulers and assured him of the state government support continued support Agbeyewa Farms Project.

According to him, “Ekiti is peaceful. Ekiti is safe. Come home. Bring investment into our land and we would work with you as government and co-opt our trditional rulers as you have seen in today’s event.

“You know investors want protection for their investment and for those things to happen, there must be some protection for this investment to grow.”

Importance of partnership

While Olajide in his response said the farm which is the largest in cassava plantation in Nigeria had created over 1,000 jobs for people within and outside the five communities in Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

This is as he disclosed, “We remain deeply rooted in the belief that true progress is borne out of collaboration, with government, with community, and most importantly, with our traditional institutions.

“This year’s theme: Unlocking Ekiti’s Potential: The Role of Traditional Rulers in Attracting Investments; is both timely and compelling.

It challenges us to look beyond the present, to reimagine the future of Ekiti as a thriving hub of innovation, enterprise, and opportunity.

‘‘But it also reminds us of the irreplaceable role our royal fathers play as custodians of culture, leaders of communities, and catalysts for sustainable development.

“Your majesties, your voice carries more than authority; it carries trust. It is through your leadership that hope takes root in our rural communities, and it is through your support that investments – like ours at Agbeyewa Farms and Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre – can create jobs, empower youth, and transform lives.

There is a popular proverb that says – Ile la ti n ko eso re ode – Charity begins at home. “We must continue to invest in our own, nurture our own, and build our land with purpose and pride.

This is what we have done, and this is what we will continue to do. Last year, I talked about our plans for Agbeyewa Farms, and many of you supported and blessed us with your presence and prayers.

“Distinguished guests, today, I am proud to report that Agbeyewa Farms is now the biggest cassava farm in Nigeria. What started as a vision to cultivate 1,000 hectares has grown into 5,000 hectares, which we will cultivate this year.

“We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ekiti State government, launching the Cassava Revolution project, which aims to cultivate 100,000 hectares of cassava over the next 10 years.

We have over 1, 000 people working on our farms, (most of them indigenes of Ekiti State), and we have started discussions towards building a processing plant that will create more jobs for our people.

The investor further stated, “Agbeyewa is today a beacon of possibility; creating jobs, attracting capital, and showcasing the potential of modern agriculture rooted in local partnerships.

This is what happens when we all come together and agree to work together. “Let us engage with the purpose of building bridges — between tradition and modernity, between vision and action, between potential and progress.

Our shared goal is clear: To harness the strength of Ekiti’s people and its land to drive enduring prosperity. I am confident that this retreat will be a platform for meaningful dialogue and actionable outcomes.

“We are honoured to host this retreat once again, and we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to working with you all to attract the investments that Ekiti State deserves.”

Share