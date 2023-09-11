Ekiti Head of Civil Service to Motor Dealers: Work in Love for Progress

Head of Civil Service, Ekiti State, Engineer Sunday Komolafe, has enjoined members of the Ekiti State Motor Dealers Association (MDA), to work together in love in order to make progress in their chosen profession. Komolafe gave the advice in Ado – Ekiti, the state capital, during the swearing – in ceremony of the newly elected executive Committee members led by Ibrahim Bankole Adeniyi.

The head of Civil service admonished the members to continue to work together in love so that they can progress in their business which will make the association move forward and stronger Adeniyi, with other members of the executive committee, was re –elected for a second term.

The inauguration, a two – in one event, which was held at its Hall along Ikere Road, Ado – Ekiti, also witnessed the foundation laying ceremony of the Association’s Guest House, which it set to construct under the leadership of Ibrahim Adeniyi.

The occasion was graced with the presence of the National body of the association, the National President Engr (Prince) Ajibola Adedoyin, Chief Sola Olaniyan (vice chairman, South West) National Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Ibrahim, Chairman, North Central (Amdon) Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu.

Others were the Chairman of Oyo State Chapter, Apostle Taiwo Akanbi Adewale as well as his counterparts from Lagos, Ondo, Osun, and Ogun respectively and Life Patron, Ekiti State Chapter, Mr Olusola Fajuyitan. Pioneer Chairman, Chief Ade Obayemi Lawrence, who led the prayers for the progress and safety of members, also enjoined them to strife for unity, peace and harmony.