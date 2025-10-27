Ekiti Guber: We Didn’t Receive Petition Against APC Delegate Election –Appeal Panel C’ttee

A five-man Appeal Panel Committee set up to receive complaints or petitions from aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) on the conduct of the Delegate congress election said it did not receive any complaint about the election.

The APC had on Saturday, in preparation for the Primary election slated for today, conducted delegates election across the 177 wards in the state where five delegates per ward were elected. The Appeal committee testified that the absence of complaint on the election signified that the exercise was transparent.

The Chairman of the Appeal committee who doubles as the APC Chairman in Bayelsa, Dr Dennis Otiotio, during a press briefing yesterday at the APC Secretariat, Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti said: “You are aware that yesterday, the Delegate Congress for the State was held.

“As part of the electoral procedure, the party appointed a five-man Appeal Panel to receive complaints or petitions from aggrieved members of the party regarding the conduct of the congress. “We arrived the day before yesterday.

Yesterday morning, we issued a notice, which was posted here conspicuously on the notice board of the party secretariat and in all the 16 local government party secretariats.

“The notice stated that from 6pm yesterday to 6am today anybody who was aggrieved — who had any concern, complaint or petition arising from the conduct of the delegate election — should submit their written complaint or petition to the secretary of the appeal panel, either through his WhatsApp number or email. “We also announced that by 10 O’clock, we would meet to review any petition or complaint.”