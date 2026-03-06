Ekiti Guber: Refrain From Unbridled Partisanship, PDP Tells INEC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to play the role of an electoral umpire and refrain from unbridled partisanship.

PDP, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Emembong, reminded the commission of several judgements to the effect that it cannot exclude lawfully nominated candidates.

The party stated that the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja presided over by Justice Umar, which granted all the reliefs sought by its candidate in Ekiti State governorship election, Dr Oluwole Oluyede, and directed INEC to immediately recognise him and include his name on the list of candidates and the logo of the party on the ballot for the election, is indeed justice has been served.

PDP also reminded the commission the “negative roles which past electoral commissions played in the collapse of democracy in the past republics and consciously act in favour of protecting multi-party democracy, and not otherwise.”

The party boasted that the path to its victory in the Ekiti governorship election is clear, with the order of the court, “and we charge our members to hit the campaign trail with their message of redemption through the candidature of Dr. Oluwole Oluyede.”