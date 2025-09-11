Ekiti Guber: Oyebanji Submits APC Nomination Forms

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji yesterday submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms for the forthcoming Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The governor closed Blantyre Street, Wuse Zone 2, where the secretariat is located, as he erected a tent, which allegedly cost N22 million. The tent erected at the parking space of the National Working Committee (NWC) members prevented the NWC members from driving into their parking spaces. The two entrances into the street from Aminu Kano Crescent were blocked as vehicles were turned back.

According to an APC official, the governor decided to submit his nomination forms with such fanfare because of the allegations that he was joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The source said: “The governor decided to submit his governorship nomination forms with such fanfare because he wants to speak to the party and the media and clear their doubts over his membership of the APC.

“It was alleged that the governor was to defect to the ADC.” However, some party members described the governor’s action as a waste of state resources.