Ekiti Guber: Ojo Pleads For Level Playing Ground For APC Guber Ticket

A governorship aspirant for Ekiti state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr Kayode Ojo, has pleaded the party to give a level playing ground to all the aspirants in the governorship primaries.

Ojo, who is the Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, University Nigeria, Nsukka made the promises while addressing journalists shortly after he submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja yesterday, quipping also that he would grant local government autonomy.

The guber hopeful expressed confidence that he would win the October 27 APC primary election and next year’s Ekiti governorship election, saying he enjoyed the support of party members.

Ojo also said he was opened to any method the party would adopt for conduct of the governorship primaries but appealed for a level playing ground so that all aspirants can freely test their popularity.

“Our agenda is clear and achievable. We will align with Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda. We will unite par ty members, address grievances, and ensure their welfare.

“We will prudently utilise Ekiti’s resources to transform infrastructure, improve agriculture, education, and enhance welfare for teachers, students, civil servants, artisans, and all sectors. “We will implement local gover nment autonomy fully, develop Ado-Ekiti as a befitting state capital, and build Ekiti’s economy.”