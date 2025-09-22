Ekiti Guber: No Preferred Aspirant – APC Screening C’ttee

The Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ekiti State governorship ticket on Monday said the ruling party has no preferred aspirant.

The Chairman of the Screening Committee, Tunji Olawuyi, who stated this to the media parley in Abuja after the inauguration of the committee, said that aspirants would be screened based on the party constitution, the Electoral Act, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and guidelines for election.

He dismissed the insinuations of the committee receiving instructions from the national leadership of the party to screen other aspirants out, except the Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

He said, “There are only four aspirants, and the aspirants would be screened on the guidelines given to the committee.

“There was no instruction of a preferred candidate given to the committee. We will make sure that our party presents a credible candidate.”

The committee is to screen Ekiti State governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, Hon. Abimbola Olajumoke Olawuunmi, Engr. Ojo Olubunmi Kayode and Hon. Omolayo Oluremi.

Further fielding questions from the media, the screening committee chairman said, “As you all know, we are planning for another round of election in Ekiti state. Our party has been in preparation for some time.

“So far so good. We have four aspirants who have submitted their forms to the party. And we are being conscious of who we will submit as our candidate in the forthcoming election in Ekiti State.

“Today, the Screening Committee and the Appeal Screening Committee were set up and inaugurated by the party.

“As the Chairman of the Screening Committee, to my left is the Secretary. Our assignment is very simple: to verify, to check all documents submitted by the aspirants, to make sure our party presents a credible candidate at the election.

“Apart from that, we would want our candidate to get to INEC before such is discovered, so on a good note, I am very happy for this assignment, and as a loyal party member, I promise we will deliver on all fronts.

Asked, When you said that you will not want a candidate who will embarrass the party, it means that the governor is not part of that because he is already a governor.

“Some people say that the party does not play with their governors. I would like to know some of the terms of reference to be used, because what we have here is just four aspirants.

He said, “That is not correct. So far, before now and immediately after the inauguration, nobody has called me to give me any instructions. I have just been given the party’s guidelines.

“I have been around for some time, I have contested three successful elections, and you should know that I just have to pass through a screening exercise. So this is going to be our guide; there is no special consideration.”