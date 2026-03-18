Ekiti Guber: Cyril Fasuyi Leads APC Campaign Council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Senator Cyril Fasuyi the Director-General of its Campaign Council for the June 20 Ekiti State governorship election. Governor Biodun Oyebanji is seeking reelection on the ruling party’s platform.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, who is the Council’s Chairman, announced this at a meeting of the body. According to him, some of the decisions taken also included the creation of positions for the various directorates that will be set up.

Bamidele said members of the Council unanimously agreed on Fasuyi’s appointment after serving in the same capacity during the 2022 governorship election campaign that produced Oyebanji. Senator Yemi Adaramodu, according to him, will serve as the Deputy Director General for the campaign.