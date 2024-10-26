Ekiti: Group Lauds Oyebanji On Sterling Performance

Share

A group under the aegis of Ekiti Patriotic Vanguard (EPV), has commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for “Adequately justifying the mandate given to him as the State’s Chief Executive through sterling performance in two years into his administration.”

The group which comprises body of Ekiti professionals, expressed satisfaction and pride with the quantum and standard of projects commissioned and flagged off for future prospect by Governor Oyebanji, saying” the current administration is steadily stabilising Ekiti and attracting investors across all sectors of the economy.”

The EPV National Convener, Arch Olayemi Ogunjobi, gave the verdict , in a statement issued in Lagos and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti,at the weekend.

Arch Ogunjobi said most interesting among Oyebanji’s landmark achievements in two years, was the reconnection of over 40 towns that were hitherto locked in total power outage for over a decade to national grid, saying this policy has helped to rejig local economy and bridle poverty across board.

The group was enthralled with how Governor Oyebanji strategically implemented its road infrastructure, in a fashion that will help in easing transportation, particularly boosting agriculture considered a veritable area of comparative advantage.

He stressed that the state should be grateful to the current administration for commissioning and flag off roads that can offer alternative travelling routes to dilapidated federal roads, by making the state owned roads pliable, disclosing that this was responsible for the spike in influx of travelers making Ekiti a transit route in recent time.

“Ekiti Patriotic Vanguard expresses satisfaction with Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s performance in two years and congratulate Ekiti people who are the greatest and ultimate beneficiaries of this benevolence and commitment demonstrated by the governor.

“We are proud to associate with Governor Oyebanji and the on the spot assessment of his achievement that indicated that his government had reconnected over 40 towns to national grid among them are over 12 towns in Gbonyin Council and 10 towns in Ekiti East who experienced over two decades of power outage.

“We are also glad that Ijero, Ijesa Isu, a section of Ikere, some sections of Ado Ekiti, Ilawe, Ogotun, Igbara Odo, Ikogosi, Erinjiyan, Ipole and many other strategic towns are now back to the national grid to spur local economy through active participations of artisans in economic activities to banish poverty among the ranks of our locals”, the group said.

Specifically, Arch Ogunjobi hailed Governor Oyebanji for spearheading the construction of roads to sections considered the arteries of food production in Ekiti, saying this will ease transportation of farm products to market centres to curb astronomic increase in prices of food commodities.

“We are happy about the commissioning of Ilawe-Ikogosi Link Road. This axis is renowned for the production of Plantain, Banana and yam products.

“The commissioning of Agric Olope-Moferere-Matthew road, Ikole township road, GRA 3rd extension road, De Head- Faglo road, are also pivotal to the opening up of Ekiti cities to a new vista of investment opportunities”.

The group saluted Governor Oyebanji for midwifing partnership with the private sector to upscale the Human Capital Development, with particular reference to the commissioning of a 628 hostel accommodations for the students of the Ekiti State University Teaching hospital, College of Nursing, Ado Ekiti.

“With this, Ekiti Nursing College will become a platform for the training of medical personnel that can compete favourably with the counterparts nationally and globally, having passed through the crucible of training under a more conducive atmosphere”.

Arch Ogunjobi commended the governor for flagging off the construction of 1,000 low cost housing units to bridge the existing gap in the State’s housing deficit, describing the policy as a game changer in the attraction of investors to make Ekiti a destination to live, work and invest.

“We consider this policy as a weapon against some landlords who have become shylocks and charging exorbitant rents, thereby narrowing down opportunities of people making Ekiti a destination of choice.

” A 1,000 low cost housing units will go a long way in attracting intending investors who will have limitless opportunities of purchasing or renting the houses at affordable prices to settle and perform their legitimate businesses when completed”, he said.

In the area of Youth and Job Creation, Arch Ogunjobi, stated that the flag off for the construction of a modern Indoor Sports Complex by the governor will make Ekiti a land of possibility for the training and nurturing of athletes that can do the state proud in both national and international competitions.

“When our youths are gainfully engaged, security threats in the facets of internet fraud, ritual killings, banditry, robbery and other nefarious acts will reduce and Ekiti can be categorized as a state where peace is enjoyed in the state”, the group added.

