Ekiti Govt Sets Up Storage Facilities For Food Sufficiency

The Ekiti State government has set up storage facilities in different parts of the state, with the sole aim of buying farm produce from farmers during harvest season and storing them for release during periods of scarcity.

The State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, who led some officials on an inspection of one of the storage facilities for agricultural produce in Ado-Ekiti said the step was to be taken in order to ensure food sufficiency in the state.

The Governor said building the storage facilities is one of the government’s plans to avert the food scarcity that was experienced in the state last year.

Governor Oyebanji said the government’s immediate focus is to address food shortage, reduce post-harvest losses and ensure food sufficiency all year round across the state.

Speaking with Journalists shortly after the inspection, Governor Oyebanji who was accompanied on the inspection by his Chief of Staff, Mr Niyi Adebayo, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Boluwade Ebenezer, Commissioner for Trade, investment and cooperatives, Mrs Tayo Adeola, said the initiative was in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu to the State Governors to prioritize food security as critical step in combating hunger across the country.

The Governor, explained that the state cultivated over 6,000 hectares of farmland in 2024, adding that the warehouse for storing food crops was a major challenge, hence the decision of his administration to provide storage facilities this year.

The facilities, according to the Governor, would help in regulating prices of food items in the eventuality of food scarcity.

While expressing his delight that a large chunk of the farm produce was bought from young farmers under the Bring Back Youth in Agriculture programme, the Governor assured that his administration remains committed to alleviating hunger and achieving food security in the state.

“We promised Ekiti State good governance and like you said we have been trying to work that talk. The President directed that each state should embark on a strategy of food security and in Ekiti State in the last one-year, we have started with phase one of a very deliberate attempt to ensure that we grow ourselves out of hunger, last year we cumulatively cultivated over 6,000 hectares of land in the state, all planted.

“Going forward, we want to ensure that, those crops that we buy from the youth, store them there and we will release them to the market when there is the increase in prices of food so that we can moderate prices”. The Governor stated.

In his own remarks, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Ebenezer Boluwade said that the goal is not only to tackle hunger but to also create opportunities for youth in agriculture.

While explaining that the initiative would ensure a steady food supply throughout the year, Mr Boluwade said the government would encourage farmers, particularly the youths in agriculture to increase production, knowing that their produce would not go to waste and government is willing and ready to buy from them.

