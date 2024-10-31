Ekiti Govt Pays Compensation To Land Owners Of Airport Construction

Share

Following the construction of the Ekiti State Agro Allied Cargo Airport, the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday, paid the sum of N300 million to 377 landowners, whose properties were acquired.

Speaking while disbursing the cheques to landowners, Governor Oyebanji represented by his Deputy, Monisade Afuye dismissed speculations that the airport project was a misplaced priority.

Oyebanji disclosed that the airport was intended to expand the state’s economy and open a new vista of economic opportunities, and investments.

Meanwhile, the event marks the third and last tranche of compensation payments to individuals and families affected by the land acquisition for the realization of the Ekiti State Cargo Airport facility.

The governor, however, advised those whose lands were acquired in the public interest and have not been compensated not to disturb contractors on sites, assuring that all their expectations shall be met to indemnify their losses.

