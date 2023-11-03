Ekiti Govt Orders Kingmaker To Step Aside Over Alleged Rebellion Against Monarch

For allegedly displayed acts of insubordination , rebellion and unruly behaviour to Alamo of Ilamo Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Awoseila, a kingmaker in the town, Chief Ezekiel Olanipekun, has been directed to step aside for allegedly subverting and resisting the authority of the monarch.

Subsequently, the monarch has been mandated to write officially to the Ekiti State government to seek authority for the commencement of a process for the installation of a new Eleese of Ilamo to replace the estranged kingmaker.

The government said the ac- tion became expedient, following a confessional statement made by Chief Olanipekun that his Ilara chieftaincy clan was under Ikole Ekiti and not Ilamo, despite that he was installed in 2015 by Alamo.

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, handed down the directive, on Thursday, while presiding over a case brought by Oba Awoseila against the kingmaker.

In the petition personally signed by Oba Awoseila, the monarch accused the estranged Chief of insubordination, disobedience, wearing of beaded crown and staff and running of parallel government, contrary to customs and tradition of the town.