Ekiti Govt Gives Financial Relief To Rain-Affected Business Owners

Business owners in Ekiti State who suffered losses due to recent heavy rainfall have received financial relief from the state government, in a move described as a demonstration of empathy and responsive governance.

The relief initiative, which is the first of its kind in the state, was unveiled at a cheque presentation ceremony organized by the Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service (EKIRS) on Wednesday. Key government officials were in attendance to show support for the affected business owners.

Executive Chairman of EKIRS, Mr. Olaniran Olatona, emphasized the vital role of taxpayers in the economic development of the state. Addressing the beneficiaries, he said:

“You are not merely taxpayers; you are the engine of job creation, the providers of essential goods and services, and the vital contributors to Ekiti’s prosperity. When you suffer, our state suffers. When you thrive, Ekiti thrives.

“The government understands that its role is not just about collecting revenue, but about safeguarding the sources of that revenue—you, our valued taxpayers and business partners,” he stated.

Olatona added that the relief effort goes beyond financial assistance, representing a compassionate response under the leadership of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Habibat Adubairo, hailed the initiative as unprecedented in the state’s history, highlighting a shift in the government’s engagement with its citizens.

“In the past, we did not have this initiative. But for us to have it now shows that we have a government that is kind, compassionate, and has the people’s interest at heart.

“This effort communicates clearly that while taxes are collected, the government—and institutions like EKIRS—also share in the burdens of citizens during difficult times,” she said.

Professor Adubairo noted that EKIRS had moved beyond its core function of tax collection by actively giving back to the society. She affirmed that the agency provided the funds to support businesses affected by the storm, demonstrating its strong commitment to the well-being of the community.

Encouraging continued tax compliance, she assured business owners that the government remains committed to offering support whenever necessary.

Leader of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Tolulope Ige, described the initiative as both significant and symbolic. He praised EKIRS and the state government for their swift response, calling it a clear example of “good governance that is responsive, compassionate, and people-centred.”

Ige credited Governor Oyebanji’s leadership for creating an inclusive governance structure that prioritizes the welfare of the people.

“The Governor’s leadership has consistently combined vision with empathy, structure with sensitivity. This is governance with a human face,” he remarked.

Also speaking at the event, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Femi Ajayi, commended the initiative and stressed the need for proactive measures to prevent future disasters.

“We must take steps to minimize incidents like this in the future. The Governor has approved funds for preventive assessments to protect our people and their businesses,” Ajayi said.

He emphasized the importance of tax revenue in enabling the government to maintain essential services and respond effectively in times of crisis, urging citizens to fulfill their civic responsibilities promptly.

