Ekiti Govt, FIDA Partner to Eradicate Domestic Violence, Gender Imbalance

Background

The fight against domestic violence and gender imbalance have been described as a moral responsibility to enable economic development. Any form of abuse is regarded as a violation of basic human rights, this is just as violence against women and girls is considered as a threat to economic development. Domestic violence and gender imbalance have a major impact in the state economy, both in long and short term while on the flip side women from abusive homes would be less productive. This is as on the long run violence can reduce the number of women in the workforce, thereby reduce their level of education and skill acquisition. Aware of the spread of domestic violence and gender imbalance in Ekiti State, the Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has declared that his administration would resist all forms of social injustices in the state in order for it to achieve egalitarian society and curtail unwarranted class differences. The governor spoke recently during a two-day retreat organised for social workers in the state by the state Ministry of Women Affairs and the Office of the First Lady.

The event attracted many of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the state, women groups and their leaders, International Federation of Women Lawyers Nigeria (FIDA) as well as women lawyers who are passionate about the twin issues. Oyebanji, who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Monisade Af- uye, commended the social workers for their support to the government in taming human rights infringement and gender balancing According to the governor, “let me state again that this administration will not tolerate violation of human rights in any form or context. Our shared prosperity vision is for our dear state to be a land of peace, opportunities and progress. A land of honour in which the people and community can reap the fruits of their labour in dignity, good health and safety.”

Threat to national peace

On its part, the International Federation of Women Lawyers Nigeria (FIDA), Ekiti State Branch, has tagged all forms of domestic violence as obstacles to national peace and development. The wom- en lawyers group signalled that the rising wave of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and flagrant abuses of human rights in the country, may constitute threat to national stability if not properly checked through stipulated human rights policies. The women lawyers warned that the country may be sitting on a keg of gunpowder should government fails to initiate policies and laws that would abate the increasing spate of domestic violence, human rights abuses and sexual assaults in the society. Ekiti State chairperson of FIDA Nigeria, Barrister Oyinade Olatunbosun, gave the warning in Oye- Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of the state during a community sensitisation programme against increasing GBV and human rights abuse in the state. The sensitisation campaign held at Oye Ekiti market while the market was in session and at the palace of Oloye of Oye, Oba Olu- wole Ademolaju, attracted massive attendance from market women, law students of Federal University, Oye Ekiti, FUOYE, FIDA’s Vice Chairperson, Banke Oloba, and FIDA’s Programme Officer, Catherine Oduluyi.

Need for partnership

Addressing the crowd at the programme sponsored by Nigerian Women Trust Funds (NWTF), Olatunbosun commended the state government for initiating protective and punitive policies to protect the victims against the scourges. However, she restated that ef- forts needed to be stepped up to reduce the rate of occurrences in the state, so that Ekiti can be free from oppression and crime. The FIDA boss stated that the essence of the programme is to sensitise the populace and raise their awareness on their basic human rights, what constitutes gender- based violence and how to curb them in the society. Olatunbosun told the gathering that a group of paralegals have been trained in the community to further sensitise them, handle GBV related cases and hold briefs for victims, so that perpetrators can be held accountable and punished accordingly when matters like these arise. She said: “Our society will continue to be troubled when incidents of domestic violence, sexual assaults and abuse of basic human rights continue to increase.

Maintenance of human rights is the pivot upon which society is stabilised and become peaceful. “We must all fight to reduce these anti-social behaviours because allowing them to fester may create atmosphere of crisis. It is like sitting on a keg of gunpowder. It is necessary for victims of rape, sexual assaults, domestic violence and right abuses to speak up. “We have those we have trained that are with you here. If you are victimised in any form or see any- one who falls victim, report to these paralegals, they will take your case up and whoever finds guilty shall be prosecuted and jailed accordingly.”

Role of monarchs

At the palace of Oloye to present Information, Education and Communication materials relating to GBV to the monarch, Oba Ademolaju commended FIDA for being consistent and passionate to curb crimes in the facet of GBV in Ekiti. The monarch appreciated the team and encouraged more of such sensitisation programmes, which is geared at curbing the menace of domestic violence in the society, promising to help FIDA to stamp out the menace in his domain. Women lawyers wage war against gender imbalance, train 50 females in leadership advocacy The women lawyers also in an attempt to promote gender equity and curb all forms of gender imbalance, also conducted a programme to expose the women to quality lead- ership and increase their awareness about community participation and gender advocacy. FIDA in order to achieve this the trained 50 women in the state in partnership with the Nigeria Women Trust Funds (NWTFs). The women lawyers said the essence of the leadership and gender equality advocacy training was to broaden the knowledge of the participants and raise the awareness of women on the need to be at the forefront of community development in the state.

Membership drive

Speaking at the NWTFs-sponsored project, held in Ado Ekiti, the chairperson, Olatunbosun revealed that the participants were drawn from Oye and Ilupeju-Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area of the state. Olatunbosun stated that time has come for leadership and gender imbalance issues to be at the front burner of national discourse, say- ing no society can grow under the atmosphere of gender imbalance. She said the participants at the workshop tagged: Leadership Training for Community Women, were nominated by their various monarchs and were strategically picked from different sectors and communities. Catherine Oduluyi, the Programme Officer, added that the programme was facilitated by two members of FIDA Ekiti: Barristers Bolanle Ojo Scholastica and Osa- dola Ifedapo.

According to Oduluyi, the participants were trained on the following topics: Self-Development for Leadership: Characteristics and Core Value Leadership, The Emotionally Intelligent Leader, Developing Leaders to Foster Social Inclusion and Significance of Style of Leadership. Other focal areas of the training were: Communication Skills for Effective Leadership, which bothers on Communicating the Strategy and Vision, Communicating Diversity and Inclusion Impact on Leadership and Leading Community Development and Influence and Persuasion in Leadership and Influencing Without Authority. Others are: Gender Dimensions and Strategies for Implementing Community Driven Goals, which centres on: Shared Leadership and Developing a Mentoring Programme for Women.

Oyebanji’s promise

Meanwhile, Oyebanji has promised that his administration would go above the 35 per cent affirmative action for women to be in elective and appointive positions in line with equal opportunity policy of the state government The governor who stated this in a statement made available by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said Ekiti women have the capacity to excel in positions of responsibility, stressing that his administration would support women and harness their uniqueness for the development of the state. The governor said gender balance and women-related issues were part of his government’s working plans, adding that his administration has started well with the choice of women as the Deputy Governor and Secretary to the State Government (SSG). According to Oyebanji, ‘‘women have the ability to see things far ahead and do things much better than men.”