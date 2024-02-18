Ekiti Govt Extends Free Bus Service To Pupils, Workers

The Ekiti State government has announced the extension of the free bus service for all students and employees in Ikere-Ekiti.

The state government in a statement issued on Saturday said the recipients will begin using the free bus services from Monday, February 19, 2024,

According to Yinka Oyebode, Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s Special Media Adviser, the buses will transport workers and students in the morning and afternoon, and they will run important routes in Ikere-Ekiti

As part of the palliative measures implemented by the Oyebanji administration to mitigate the impact of the economic hardship, the Saturday Newspaper remembers that last year, a free bus service for students and civil personnel was started in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The statement added: “Plans are underway to increase the fleet of buses and extend the free bus service to other major towns in the state.”