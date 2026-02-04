Ekiti Govt Donates N100m To Fire Victims –Deputy Gov

The Ekiti State Government yesterday said it has so far donated N100 million to victims of fire outbreaks within a year, with N35 million donation to victims of the recent incident.

The Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, said this yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, while distributing cheques to the second batch of the victims of fire in the state.

Afuye said that the government also spent a cumulative N150 million to mitigate the impact of the 2025 rainstorm on victims from the 16 LGAs.

She said that Governor Biodun Oyebanji acknowledged the trauma, distress and uncertainty the victims suffered in the course of losing their priceless property to devastating fires.

She urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money and become more alert to be able to deploy proactive and intelligent actions to avert a recurrence of similar devastating incidents. “Fire disaster is one of the most devastating occurrences anyone or family can experience.”